Woods was living 'minute to minute' with back injury

By Reuters Sunday, March 11th 2018 at 13:59
Tiger Woods [Photo: Courtesy]

Tiger Woods has made such a great recovery from last April’s spinal fusion surgery that many might wonder why he did not have the procedure sooner.

Woods said on Saturday, however, that he had not been prepared to risk it until he basically had no other choice if he wanted to have a chance of living pain-free and playing competitive golf again.

“This is uncharted territory,” Woods told reporters after moving within one stroke of the third-round lead at the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida.

“No one has ever had a lower lumbar fusion where I had it and come out here and played.

“I didn’t want to go there. That was last case resort and ended up being the only option I had left.

“We exhausted all the non-surgical options. My disc was still intact so we’re trying to save the disc and I just never know with the future.”

Swinging fluidly, Woods on Saturday generated more clubhead speed than any other measured swing on the PGA Tour this year — 129 miles per hour (207 km per hour) with his drive at the 14th hole at Innisbrook Resort.

He carded 67 for eight-under 205, trailing only Canadian leader Corey Conners.

Whether or not he wins on Sunday for what would be his 80th career victory on the PGA Tour, 42-year-old has already showed in his fourth official tournament since the fusion that he is not a spent force.

His health is a far cry from this time last year, when he says he could barely climb out of bed.

He said that during his worst times he often thought about life before his back injury.

“A lot of times I did think about it. I was hoping something to take the pain away, I should get up out of bed and walk again.

“I was living from minute to minute. You have no idea how hard it was.”

TIGER WOODS BACK INJURY CHAMPIONSHIP
Next Story
Man United legend involved in car accident outside Old Trafford after Red Devil's win over Liverpool
RELATED STORIES
When shall a Kenyan win the Kenya Open Golf Championship?
Weekend clubs round up: It’s a tight race at Sigona
Kenya Open Golf Championships gets more lucrative, as players roll sleeves
LATEST STORIES
Man United’s Jesse Lingard painfully dumped in social media by actress girlfriend

Jesse Lingard has been kicked into touch by his actress girlfriend after a whirlwind romance.

Shujaa Sevens books quarterfinal tie against England in Vancouver Sevens

Shujaa thrashed Spain 43-0 before brushing aside France in 14-7 win and falling to Fiji in a slim margin defeat of 24-21.

Man United legend involved in car accident outside Old Trafford after Red Devil's win over Liverpool

Sir Bobby Charlton was involved in a car accident on Saturday after Manchester United's victory over Liverpool

Arsenal vs Watford…Confirmed lineup, predictions, Aubameyang back and much more

Arsenal are searching for a win at home against Watford, something that has been quite elusive.

Frank Lampard’s big concerns for Chelsea ahead of Barcelona clash

Chelsea bounced back to their winning ways after beating the equally troubled opponent Crystal Palace 2-1 at Stamford Bridge yesterday

Women Football; Thika extend unbeaten run with win over Kayole

Catherine Wangeci’s 20th minute goal against Kayole Starlet extended Thika Queens unbeaten run to four matches during Football Kenya Federation Women

More Stories
Woods was living 'minute to minute' with back injury

Tiger Woods has made such a great recovery from last April’s spinal fusion surgery that many might wonder why he did not have the procedure sooner.

'Bottoms Up' back at the Space Lounge this Saturday

Bottoms up is back at the Space Lounge and Grill this Sato.

Kanyi wins Ruiru Captain's prize 2018

A charged up Ben Kanyi playing off handicap 25, fired a round total of 37 (16+22) stableford points beating a large field of 252 golfers during the Vi

Golf: Handicap 25 golfer beats experienced field to chalk up excellent 42 stableford points

Nyali’s Zafir defies unusual weather to earn a dream berth in upcoming Barclays Kenya Pro-Am.

Are local qualifiers for the Kenya Open the best the country can offer?

Kenya's young golfers will not progress to real pros as long as aging golfers and their cronies stand in the way of their advancement.

Radio Maisha's Rhumba night happening this Friday at Carnivore

Kicking off at 7pm till late, the night will feature the celebrated Rhumba Japani Band accompanied by Dj Wakii and Dj Marto Sibuor.

President Kenyatta urges ministries to introduce golf in public schools

Kenyan public schools may be poised to integrate golf as part of the competitive games played as extra-curricular activities

Golf: Uhuru hands flag to Morocco-bound team

President Uhuru Kenyatta yesterday at State House, Nairobi, handed over the national flag to the Junior Golf Foundation team that will take part in th

Wahome has the winning shot: Veteran golfer earns trip to London after victory in Mombasa

Wahome posts 39 stableford points to win Chairman’s title

Golf: Evergreen Bhupen claims Barclays Kisumu Open title

Seasoned golfer Bhupen Shah was less bothered by the dry conditions at the par 70 Nyanza Golf Club as he won the Barclays Kisumu Open overall title ov

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • Gatusso threatens to kill journalist

    Fri 09th Mar 2018

  • Kenya’s referee shortlisted for 2018 Fifa world cup in Russia

    Fri 09th Mar 2018

  • Wanyama wins goal of the month award for spectacular volley for Tottenham Hotspur against Liverpool

    Fri 09th Mar 2018

  • Latest EPL standings: Premier League Table

    Sat 10th Mar 2018

  • Rashford double gives United victory over Liverpool

    Sat 10th Mar 2018

  • Mourinho blasts critics: "I don't care what people say"

    Sat 10th Mar 2018

  • Messi misses Malaga game following birth of son

    Sat 10th Mar 2018

  • Chelsea 2-1 Crystal Palace: Chelsea edge Crystal Palace to get back to winning ways

    Sat 10th Mar 2018

  • Leopards claw Mathare in thriller: Mboya howler gifts AFC maximum points in 4-3 win in Machakos

    Sun 11th Mar 2018

  • Okumbi back with a bang as mediocrity ruin sports in Kenya

    Sun 11th Mar 2018

    • Sport Videos
    Scoreline: KPL action in Machakos
    Scoreline: County games in Nairobi
    Scoreline: Kenya open at 50
    Scoreline: KPL fixtures