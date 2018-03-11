Frank Lampard issues warning to Chelsea after win, as Barcelona clash awaits

By Japheth Ogila Sunday, March 11th 2018 at 10:19
Willian celebrating his goal. [Photo: Courtesy]

English Champions Chelsea bounced back to their winning ways after beating the equally troubled opponent Crystal Palace 2-1 at Stamford Bridge yesterday. The Blues got a morale-boosting victory but their performance yesterday may not be an assurance of something positive come Wednesday when they face Barcelona at Camp Nou.

After enjoying possessions and missing on fairly obvious chances, the champions settled for a 2-1 win courtesy of Willian’s strike and Martin Kelly’s own goal.

Former Chelsea player Patrick Van Aanholt struck in the dying minutes of the game gifting the visitors a goal after putting up a fight. Palace also had overruled for a foul on Chelsea’s captain Gary Cahill. The Blues looked vulnerable in the last minutes of the game, not to mention missed chances from Olivier Giroud and Willian which could have sealed the game.

Former Chelsea midfielder Frank Lampard has broken the silence over the game and has voiced his concerns for his former team as Barcelona clash looms at Camp Nou.

Lampard believes that the Blues played to the best level they could have done it yesterday, but such a showing would be disastrous against the Messi-led Barcelona aiming to qualify for the next round.

“They weren’t great against Palace but they were as good as they had to be. Barcelona will be completely different task,” said Lampard, while speaking to Match Day, Daily Star indicates.

The former English international argues that Chelsea have a team that can defend well and get the result at Camp Nou. But that will only happen if they avoid mistakes and change their mindsets going into the game.

“With my Chelsea head on, they have the team that can go there and defend and try to get goals on the break. But going to the Nou Camp with that man Lionel Messi will be very tough," he added.

Chelsea are traveling to Spain to play Barcelona in the second leg tie of Uefa Champions League round 16, after drawing against the Catalans 1-1 at Stamford Bridge.

Frank Lampard’s big concerns for Chelsea ahead of Barcelona clash

Chelsea bounced back to their winning ways after beating the equally troubled opponent Crystal Palace 2-1 at Stamford Bridge yesterday

Women Football; Thika extend unbeaten run with win over Kayole

Catherine Wangeci’s 20th minute goal against Kayole Starlet extended Thika Queens unbeaten run to four matches during Football Kenya Federation Women

University Games: Visitors hand Maseno students bitter lessons

Hosts Maseno University received a rude shock into the seventh Kenya University Sports Association (Kusa) national women championship after losing net

Okumbi back with a bang as mediocrity ruin sports in Kenya

Stanley Okumbi is back at the helm of Harambee Stars, the national team whose prospects keep getting dimmer.

Leopards claw Mathare in thriller: Mboya howler gifts AFC maximum points in 4-3 win in Machakos

Ulinzi shoot down Homeboyz as Thika United hold Tusker.

Chelsea 2-1 Crystal Palace: Chelsea edge Crystal Palace to get back to winning ways

Chelsea home to Tottenham Hotspur next, Palace go to Huddersfield Town

Frank Lampard’s big concerns for Chelsea ahead of Barcelona clash

Chelsea bounced back to their winning ways after beating the equally troubled opponent Crystal Palace 2-1 at Stamford Bridge yesterday

Women Football; Thika extend unbeaten run with win over Kayole

Catherine Wangeci’s 20th minute goal against Kayole Starlet extended Thika Queens unbeaten run to four matches during Football Kenya Federation Women

Okumbi back with a bang as mediocrity ruin sports in Kenya

Stanley Okumbi is back at the helm of Harambee Stars, the national team whose prospects keep getting dimmer.

Chelsea 2-1 Crystal Palace: Chelsea edge Crystal Palace to get back to winning ways

Chelsea home to Tottenham Hotspur next, Palace go to Huddersfield Town

Messi misses Malaga game following birth of son

following the birth of his third...

Mourinho blasts critics: "I don't care what people say"

Jose Mourinho slammed criticism of Manchester United's ...

Rashford double gives United victory over Liverpool

Own goal from Eric Bailly gave Liverpool a lifeline

Latest EPL standings: Premier League Table

View the Latest EPL standings: Premier League Table

Antonio Conte gives Hazard two conditions if he wants to keep playing for Chelsea

Antonio has sent a warning to Eden Hazard concerning his role in the team

