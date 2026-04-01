AG defends President Ruto's State House political meetings

President William Ruto addresses UDA aspirants for the 2027 General Election at State House, Nairobi. [PCS]

The Attorney General Dorcas Oduor has defended President William Ruto’s move to hold political and religious meetings at the State House.

In her response filed before the High Court, Oduor argued that Dr Ruto is a symbol of national unity, hence, can invite anyone or everyone to the house in the hill.