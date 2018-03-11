Leopards claw Mathare in thriller: Mboya howler gifts AFC maximum points in 4-3 win in Machakos

By Gilbert Wandera Sunday, March 11th 2018 at 00:29
AFC Leopards Marvin Nabwire clear ball as Daniel Mwaura (left) of Mathare United tries to reach him during KPL match at Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos County. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Ulinzi shoot down Homeboyz as Thika United hold Tusker.

A moment of madness by Mathare United goalkeeper Robert Mboya decided an entertaining match at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos County yesterday.

While many will praise AFC Leopards’ Marvin Omondi for his technique when he lopped Mboya to score from over 30 yards, many will also question the positioning of the goalkeeper who would have saved the effort all day long if he stayed in his line.

However, Leopards will not care after going home with maximum points as they won a seven goal thriller 4-3.

Mathare United, will, however be pinching themselves after letting a 3-1 lead slip as they suffered a first loss in the Kenyan Premier League this season.

Coach Francis Kimanzi also seemed to have anticipated a mistake after such an entertainment encounter, saying mistakes are always bound to happen in such matches.

“This was a good advert of the KPL, but unfortunately such matches tend to be always decided by a mistake on either side and that is what happened in the end,” Kimanzi said.

“In a match that had so many goals, I will not be unhappy with my team because of the effort they put in, but of course we would have been happy if we won the match,” he said.

Cliff Nyakeya netted a brace in the eighth and 36th minute while Francis Omondi netted the third in the 32nd minute for Mathare.

Brian Marita pulled one back for Leopards in the 19th minute and when Duncun Otieno netted in the 38th minute, Mathare United looked in trouble.

Leopards were level in the 54th minute through Ezekiel Odera and ensured victory at the hour mark thanks to Marvin Omondi’s effort.

Elsewhere, Kakamega Homeboyz went down 1-0 to visiting Ulinzi Stars at Bhukungu Stadium.

Masuta Masita scored the lone goal that handed the hosts a second consecutive defeat.

Homeboyz dominated the early exchanges of the match forcing two corners. But it was not until the quarter hour mark that the soldiers woke up and eventually scored in the  20th minute.

In another match, Thika United have to wait longer for a win this season after holding Tusker to a barren draw at Ruaraka Stadium.

In Machakos, Kariobangi Sharks and Sofapaka fought to a barren draw in a match that saw many close chances going to waste.

Sofapaka coach Sam Ssimbwa said his side were unlucky.

“It was not just our day when you consider the chances we created. We are not playing at our full potential and still have work to do,” he said.

