Messi’s wife gives birth – misses Barcelona vs Malaga game

By Reuters Saturday, March 10th 2018 at 22:44
 
Messi Sons Thiago And Mateo

La Liga leaders Barcelona allowed Lionel Messi to miss their fixture at Malaga on Saturday following the birth of his third son.

"A last minute change to the FC Barcelona squad. Leo Messi has withdrawn for personal reasons and Yerry Mina takes his place," said the statement on the club's official website (www.fcbarcelona.com)

Messi later added on his Instagram account: "Welcome Ciro! Thanks to God everything went perfectly. His mother and he are doing really well. We are very happy."

Lionel Messi and his lovely wife, Antonella Roccuzzo
 

It is the first time this season that Messi, La Liga's top scorer with 24 goals, has not been included in the matchday squad for a league game. He has started 26 of Barca's 27 games, while he came off the bench against Espanyol on Feb. 4.

Barca lead the Liga standings on 69 points, enjoying an eight-point lead over nearest challengers Atletico.

LIONEL MESSI MALAGA FC BARCELONA
Next Story
Mourinho blasts critics: "I don't care what people say"
RELATED STORIES
Lionel Messi’s brother arrested in gun-drama
Thierry Henry's brutal advice to Neymar
Champions League: Messi breaks Chelsea duck to earn Barca 1-1 draw
LATEST STORIES
Chelsea 2-1 Crystal Palace: Chelsea edge Crystal Palace to get back to winning ways

Chelsea home to Tottenham Hotspur next, Palace go to Huddersfield Town

Messi misses Malaga game following birth of son

following the birth of his third...

Mourinho blasts critics: "I don't care what people say"

Jose Mourinho slammed criticism of Manchester United's ...

Rashford double gives United victory over Liverpool

Own goal from Eric Bailly gave Liverpool a lifeline

Latest EPL standings: Premier League Table

View the Latest EPL standings: Premier League Table

Antonio Conte gives Hazard two conditions if he wants to keep playing for Chelsea

Antonio has sent a warning to Eden Hazard concerning his role in the team

More Stories
Chelsea 2-1 Crystal Palace: Chelsea edge Crystal Palace to get back to winning ways

Chelsea home to Tottenham Hotspur next, Palace go to Huddersfield Town

Messi misses Malaga game following birth of son

following the birth of his third...

Mourinho blasts critics: "I don't care what people say"

Jose Mourinho slammed criticism of Manchester United's ...

Rashford double gives United victory over Liverpool

Own goal from Eric Bailly gave Liverpool a lifeline

Latest EPL standings: Premier League Table

View the Latest EPL standings: Premier League Table

Antonio Conte gives Hazard two conditions if he wants to keep playing for Chelsea

Antonio has sent a warning to Eden Hazard concerning his role in the team

Paul Pogba ruled out of Liverpool clash

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is left in a tussle after Paul Pogba is ruled out of today’s clash against Liverpool at Old Trafford.

GUESS WHO’S BACK: Two Manchester United stars set to feature against Liverpool

Manchester United are set to host Liverpool at Old Trafford this afternoon (3.30pm) in a mouthwatering Premier League clash that will decide who will

Mathare host Leopards

Mathare United will be seeking to go back to the top of the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) log when they take on AFC Leopards at Machakos Stadium this af

Mourinho has tough task of taming Salah

Egyptian winger has been in good form since he joined Liverpool from Roma.

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • Gatusso threatens to kill journalist

    Fri 09th Mar 2018

  • Kenya’s referee shortlisted for 2018 Fifa world cup in Russia

    Fri 09th Mar 2018

  • Wanyama wins goal of the month award for spectacular volley for Tottenham Hotspur against Liverpool

    Fri 09th Mar 2018

  • Latest EPL standings: Premier League Table

    Sat 10th Mar 2018

  • Rashford double gives United victory over Liverpool

    Sat 10th Mar 2018

  • Mourinho blasts critics: "I don't care what people say"

    Sat 10th Mar 2018

  • Messi misses Malaga game following birth of son

    Sat 10th Mar 2018

  • Chelsea 2-1 Crystal Palace: Chelsea edge Crystal Palace to get back to winning ways

    Sat 10th Mar 2018

  • Probable Arsenal squad to face AC Milan revealed

    Thu 08th Mar 2018

  • Wenger leaves Arsenal fans unsure whether to laugh or cry after win over AC Milan

    Fri 09th Mar 2018

    • Sport Videos
    Scoreline: KPL fixtures
    Scoreline: Mariga is back
    Scoreline: Ready for the cross country
    Gor Mahia FC has a chance to perform better: Coach