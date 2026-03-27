KWS dismisses forest destruction claims in Nairobi National Park

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Nairobi Animal Orphanage. [Courtesy]

The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has dismissed reports alleging the destruction of the upland forest in Nairobi National Park.

This follows concerns raised by Friends of Nairobi National Park, alleging that the upland forest in Nairobi National Park is being destroyed and a parking lot for the Bomas International Convention Centre project is being built.

In a statement, KWS said the ongoing works are part of a planned relocation and upgrade of the Nairobi Animal Orphanage, a move it says is aimed at meeting animal welfare standards and accommodating growing visitor numbers and wildlife rescue demands.

“The decision to relocate the facility, first conceptualised in 2013, is informed by the need to align with internationally recognised animal welfare standards, including those set by the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) and the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).”

According to KWS, a comprehensive Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) was conducted, including stakeholder engagement sessions held on October 17, 2025.

The National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) reviewed and approved the project, issuing an EIA licence (Ref: NEMA/ENVIS/CPR/LIC-0940) on December 3, 2025.

The new facility will be located closer to the Bomas International Convention Centre, a decision the Service says will enhance accessibility and optimise its educational and conservation potential.

Key features of the new orphanage include a modernised wildlife hospital, fully equipped with surgical capabilities, diagnostic laboratories, and specialised quarantine and nursery facilities for rescued animals.

It will also include larger, humane enclosures designed to mimic natural habitats, providing more space and privacy for the animals, as well as areas for the preparation and soft release of animals back into the wild where possible.

As for the old orphanage, KWS says the site will be restored and rewilded, reinforcing the ecological integrity of Nairobi National Park.