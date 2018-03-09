Kenyan referee Aden Marwa shortlisted among match officials who will officiate 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia

By Game Yetu Friday, March 9th 2018 at 13:13
Aden Range Marwa

Aden Range Marwa has  been shortlisted among the match officials who will be on duty to officiate the 2018 FIFA World cup in Russia.

The 41 year old is the first Kenyan football official to be involved in any FIFA competition, having featured in the 2011 FIFA U-17 World Cup.

The mathematics and chemistry teacher from Komotobo Secondary school in Migori County was named as an assistant referee in the 2012 and 2013 Africa Cup of Nations, but his very first major international duty was an Africa Cup match in Zanzibar way back in 2000.

Marwa has served as a FIFA referee from 2011, and was named as a reserve official at the 2014 FIFA World Cup and an assistant referee at the 2016 FIFA Club World Cup.

He was included as CAF's assistant referee in the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup, where he served alongside Bakary Gassama, Jean-Claude Birumushahu and Malang Diedhiou.

The 41 year old teacher has once again given Kenyan football some hope after the usual Fifa droppings and low local football standards amid harsh criticisms.

It is the prayer of Kenyans, the crazy gods of football and the natural fate of life that we are all hoping for to turn good fortune in March for the good son of the red soil.

ADEN RANGE MARWA FIFA WORLD CUP IN RUSSIA
Next Story
Diego Costa mocks Matic’s relationship with Mourinho
RELATED STORIES
Hope as Kenya’s referee shortlisted for 2018 Fifa world cup in Russia
LATEST STORIES
Wanyama wins goal of the month award for spectacular volley for Tottenham Hotspur against Liverpool

It was Wanyama’s goal that favored the winner of the Ksh230.7 million SportsPesa mega jackpot Gordon Ogada’s

Kenya’s referee shortlisted for 2018 Fifa world cup in Russia

Aden Range Marwa has reportedly been shortlisted among the match officials who will be on duty to officiate the 2018 FIFA World cup in Russia.

Diego Costa mocks Matic’s relationship with Mourinho

Few players in Manchester United dressing room enjoy a close relationship with the Special One as Nemanja Matic

MANCHESTER UNITED VS LIVERPOOL: Team news, injuries, possible line ups and prediction

The rivalry between Manchester United and Liverpool continues this Saturday 10 as Jose Mourinho’s boys host Jurgen Klopp’s in the early kick off

Gatusso threatens to kill journalist

Troubled AFC Leopards midfielder Collins ‘Gattuso’ Okoth is on the spot once again, this time for threatening to kill a sports journalist.

Massimiliano Allegri reveals the club he wants Juventus to avoid in quarters

Juventus were on the verge of elimination at the hands of Tottenham after Son Heung-min 39th goal to make it 3-2 on aggregate in the second leg

More Stories
Wanyama wins goal of the month award for spectacular volley for Tottenham Hotspur against Liverpool

It was Wanyama’s goal that favored the winner of the Ksh230.7 million SportsPesa mega jackpot Gordon Ogada’s

Kenya’s referee shortlisted for 2018 Fifa world cup in Russia

Aden Range Marwa has reportedly been shortlisted among the match officials who will be on duty to officiate the 2018 FIFA World cup in Russia.

MANCHESTER UNITED VS LIVERPOOL: Team news, injuries, possible line ups and prediction

The rivalry between Manchester United and Liverpool continues this Saturday 10 as Jose Mourinho’s boys host Jurgen Klopp’s in the early kick off

Gatusso threatens to kill journalist

Troubled AFC Leopards midfielder Collins ‘Gattuso’ Okoth is on the spot once again, this time for threatening to kill a sports journalist.

Wenger leaves Arsenal fans unsure whether to laugh or cry after win over AC Milan

Arsene Wenger really is the Teflon Don. He is Al Pacino’s Tony Montana, shooting his way out of trouble just when his critics think they have him wher

When club officials let champions Gor down

Delayed pay, seven-hour traffic jam to match venue mark K'Ogalo's date with Esperance

West Ham United fined by FA

West Ham United fined by FA

Probable Arsenal squad to face AC Milan revealed

Probable Arsenal squad to face AC Milan revealed

At least 30 injured after police pepper spray fans

At least 30 injured after police pepper spray fans

Davide Astori laid to rest as mourners pay tribute to defender at emotional service in Florence

The 31-year-old was found in his hotel room on Sunday morning, shocking the football fraternity.

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • Here’s the BIG Champions League match KTN Home Channel will be broadcasting LIVE!

    Tue 06th Mar 2018

  • FKF: Kenyans to know Stars coach in May

    Wed 07th Mar 2018

  • Football: FKF Division Two league to kick off

    Wed 07th Mar 2018

  • Champs League: Kenyan champions face North African giants

    Wed 07th Mar 2018

  • Liverpool 0-0 Porto (5-0 agg): Liverpool sink Porto to reach Champions League quarter-finals

    Wed 07th Mar 2018

  • PSG 1-2 Real Madrid: Ronaldo helps Real to PSG win and last eight spot

    Wed 07th Mar 2018

  • Gatusso threatens to kill journalist

    Fri 09th Mar 2018

  • Kenya’s referee shortlisted for 2018 Fifa world cup in Russia

    Fri 09th Mar 2018

  • Wanyama wins goal of the month award for spectacular volley for Tottenham Hotspur against Liverpool

    Fri 09th Mar 2018

  • Tottenham Hotspurs vs Juventus…predictions, injuries, tactics, lineups, stopping Kane and much more

    Tue 06th Mar 2018

    • Sport Videos
    Gor Mahia FC has a chance to perform better: Coach
    Kenyan boxers aim to get gold at the upcoming Commonwealth Games
    Gor Mahia take on Tunisian giants Espérance
    Gor Mahia itachuana na vigogo wa Tunisia klabu cha Esperence