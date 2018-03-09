Kenyan referee Aden Marwa shortlisted among match officials who will officiate 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia

77

Aden Range Marwa

Aden Range Marwa has been shortlisted among the match officials who will be on duty to officiate the 2018 FIFA World cup in Russia.

The 41 year old is the first Kenyan football official to be involved in any FIFA competition, having featured in the 2011 FIFA U-17 World Cup.

The mathematics and chemistry teacher from Komotobo Secondary school in Migori County was named as an assistant referee in the 2012 and 2013 Africa Cup of Nations, but his very first major international duty was an Africa Cup match in Zanzibar way back in 2000.

Marwa has served as a FIFA referee from 2011, and was named as a reserve official at the 2014 FIFA World Cup and an assistant referee at the 2016 FIFA Club World Cup.

He was included as CAF's assistant referee in the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup, where he served alongside Bakary Gassama, Jean-Claude Birumushahu and Malang Diedhiou.

The 41 year old teacher has once again given Kenyan football some hope after the usual Fifa droppings and low local football standards amid harsh criticisms.

It is the prayer of Kenyans, the crazy gods of football and the natural fate of life that we are all hoping for to turn good fortune in March for the good son of the red soil.