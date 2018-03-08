Nandi to host destination race, Rift Valley Marathon 2018

345

Athletes run in the past Rift Valley Marathon. [Photo: Courtesy]

Nandi County will play host to Rift Valley Marathon 2018, one of the most anticipated destination marathons set for March 17.

The marathon, in its 6th edition, will see more global and local participation with the drive to raise funds for well drilling projects to bring clean water and better sanitation to the community.

Rift Valley, Marathon Marketing Director, Sharon Allela, said the marathon, will be an amazing and worthwhile adventure for runners to encounter challenging but absolutely scenic terrains and an opportunity of immersion into the Kalenjin culture and to meet a number of celebrated world champions like Eliud Kipchoge.

In the past five years, the race has left a meaningful legacy, with the 2018 edition being launched by the Canadian Ambassador to Kenya on January 25 in a colourful event hosted by Nandi County, Davis & Shirtliff, Kwese TV, Rich Studios Africa, Addleston Marketing, St Austin’s motors and Kenya outdoors among other sponsors

In 2012, Run for Life, a Canadian not for profit Organization launched the Rift Valley Marathon, to showcase their grass root programs and to give runners from around the world the chance to run in the Kenyan county known as the Source of Champions.

Rift Valley Marathon, is an annual destination marathon held in Mosoriot, Nandi County.

Over the past five years more than 20 nationalities have graced the event with an aim of running with the Kenyans at the ‘Source of Champions’ in Nandi to experience the Great Rift Valley while raising funds for water well drilling projects for the community.?