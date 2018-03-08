Nandi to host destination race, Rift Valley Marathon 2018

By David Njaaga Thursday, March 8th 2018 at 12:02
Athletes run in the past Rift Valley Marathon. [Photo: Courtesy]

Nandi County will play host to Rift Valley Marathon 2018, one of the most anticipated destination marathons set for March 17.

 The marathon, in its 6th edition, will see more global and local participation with the drive to raise funds for well drilling projects to bring clean water and better sanitation to the community.

 Rift Valley, Marathon Marketing Director, Sharon Allela, said the marathon, will be an amazing and worthwhile adventure for runners to encounter challenging but absolutely scenic terrains and an opportunity of immersion into the Kalenjin culture and to meet a number of celebrated world champions like Eliud Kipchoge.

 In the past five years, the race has left a meaningful legacy, with the 2018 edition being launched by the Canadian Ambassador to Kenya on January 25 in a colourful event hosted by Nandi County, Davis & Shirtliff, Kwese TV, Rich Studios Africa, Addleston Marketing, St Austin’s motors and Kenya outdoors among other sponsors

  In 2012, Run for Life, a Canadian not for profit Organization launched the Rift Valley Marathon, to showcase their grass root programs and to give runners from around the world the chance to run in the Kenyan county known as the Source of Champions.

 Rift Valley Marathon, is an annual destination marathon held in Mosoriot, Nandi County.

Over the past five years more than 20 nationalities have graced the event with an aim of running with the Kenyans at the ‘Source of Champions’ in Nandi to experience the Great Rift Valley while raising funds for water well drilling projects for the community.?

NANDI COUNTY RIFT VALLEY MARATHON
Next Story
Why Gor Mahia risk losing Shs 55 Million and must go to drawing board soon
LATEST STORIES
AC Milan vs Arsenal…injuries, tactics, predictions, probable lineups, Aubameyang out and more

Battered and troubled Arsenal are traveling to San Siro to square it with in-form AC Milan to turn things around.

TBT: When trio of Robinho, Zlatan and Prince Boateng tore Arsenal into shreds in 60 minutes

UEFA Champions League clash between AC Milan and Arsenal in 2012 was one of the memorable matches in the European competition that year.

Nandi to host destination race, Rift Valley Marathon 2018

Nandi County will play host to Rift Valley Marathon 2018, one of the most anticipated destination marathons set for March 17.

Why Gor Mahia risk losing Shs 55 Million and must go to drawing board soon

East African football giants Gor Mahia were held to a barren draw by Esperance des Tunis on Wednesday afternoon, Kenyatta stadium in Machakos County

Arsene Wenger admits players’ confidence crumbled ahead of AC Milan clash

Arsenal have lost four games in a row for the first time since 2002 and their confidence has deteriorated ahead of tonight’s Europa League clash with

Manchester United 'facing battle to keep midfield star as Juventus plot summer move'

Juventus are reportedly planning a summer move to sign Manchester United star Antony Martial to beef up their attack.

More Stories
Nandi to host destination race, Rift Valley Marathon 2018

Nandi County will play host to Rift Valley Marathon 2018, one of the most anticipated destination marathons set for March 17.

Russia face permanent IAAF ban

Russia face permanent IAAF ban

Russia faces expulsion for failing to stop doping

Russia’s athletics federation is staring at expulsion from participation in athletics should they fail to comply with the IAAF conditions

Mo Farah caught in ‘racial harassment’ storm

champion Sir Mo Farah has made the headlines but this time on allegations racial harassment at a German airport in Munich.

Doping: The Guardian reports Olympic champ failed tests

The World record-holding Bahraini is embroiled in a drug-testing scandal.

IAAF CEO Gers quits after less than 18 months in job

IAAF CEO Olivier Gers resigns 18 months into his role citing differences with global governing body of athletics’ commercial strategy.

Roger Bannister, the 1st runner to break the 4-minute barrier in the mile, dies aged 88

Record-breaking athlete the first man to run a mile in under four minutes, has died ,his family announced on Sunday

Why Bedan Karoki could be the next Samuel Wanjiru

He started running while in school in Nyahururu and wants to leave a legacy when he hangs up his spikes.

Indoors Kenyan duo chase glory in 3,000m final: Kiplagat and Birgen chase Indoors glory

Pre-race favourite Chelimo of USA disqualified in heats.

Obiri prays for glory at Indoor Meet

Obiri prays for glory at Indoor Meet

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • Footballer struck by lightning, fighting for his life in hospital

    Mon 05th Mar 2018

  • Premier League club linked with a move to bring Arsene Wenger

    Mon 05th Mar 2018

  • Here’s the BIG Champions League match KTN Home Channel will be broadcasting LIVE!

    Tue 06th Mar 2018

  • FKF: Kenyans to know Stars coach in May

    Wed 07th Mar 2018

  • Football: FKF Division Two league to kick off

    Wed 07th Mar 2018

  • Champs League: Kenyan champions face North African giants

    Wed 07th Mar 2018

  • Liverpool 0-0 Porto (5-0 agg): Liverpool sink Porto to reach Champions League quarter-finals

    Wed 07th Mar 2018

  • PSG 1-2 Real Madrid: Ronaldo helps Real to PSG win and last eight spot

    Wed 07th Mar 2018

  • Players attacked by fans after Dutch league match

    Mon 05th Mar 2018

  • Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante collapsed during training before Manchester City clash

    Tue 06th Mar 2018

    • Sport Videos
    Gor Mahia take on Tunisian giants Espérance
    Gor Mahia itachuana na vigogo wa Tunisia klabu cha Esperence
    Zilizala Viwanjani: Gor vs Esperence
    FKF has come out guns blazing over claims by Paul Put