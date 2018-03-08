Champs Kaya Tiwi in ‘group of death’

By Ernest Ndunda Thursday, March 8th 2018 at 00:00
Veida Achieng (left) of Kaya Tiwi Secondary School dribbles the ballagainst Maridhia Swaleh (right) of Lukore Secondary School in one of the ladies round-robin basketball matches at Shimba Hills High School as the Kwale County Term One Games got underway,February 23,2 018. [PHOTO BY GIDEON MAUNDU/STANDARD].

National secondary schools girls’ basketball champions Kaya Tiwi from Coast Region have once again been pooled in a tough group in next month’s national Term One games in Embu.

Kaya Tiwi, who have little opposition at both county and regional games, are in pool ‘B’ alongside representatives from Rift Valley, Nyanza, and Western regions.

Kaya Tiwi won all their Matuga sub-county matches to qualify for the Kwale County games set for Saturday and Sunday at Mazeras Boys and Mazeras Memorial schools.

The Ministry of Education has made major changes in the school games calendar, abolishing the old format of a three-round system that featured Term One, Term Two A and Term 2 B games.

Handball and athletics, formerly held in Term 2 A, will now be in Term One alongside basketball, hockey, 15s rugby, and swimming.

KAYA TIWI RIFT VALLEY KWALE COUNTY
Next Story
Where did it go wrong for PSG? French side fail once again despite investing a lot of money
RELATED STORIES
Off to flying start: Kaya Tiwi shrug off opponents to top Matuga Sub County games
LATEST STORIES
Wenger’s tough night in Milan

Arsenal boss on the brink ahead of tie against Italians

Shedu fundraiser on today

Shedu fundraiser on today

Where did it go wrong for PSG? French side fail once again despite investing a lot of money

French side fail once again despite investing a lot of money

Bandari’s Wambani named player of the month

Bandari’s Wambani named player of the month

Russia face permanent IAAF ban

Russia face permanent IAAF ban

Pipeline plot next ambush after a flawless victory

Pipeline plot next ambush after a flawless victory

More Stories
Champs Kaya Tiwi in ‘group of death’

Champs Kaya Tiwi in ‘group of death’

KUSA: Zetech students raid Co-operative’s safe

Zetech reigned supreme over Co-operative University in a Kenya Universities Sports Association basketball match at the University of Nairobi over the

College Games: KISE retain men and women goalball titles

Thogoto Teachers Training College yesterday retained their Nairobi Region women’s basketball title on the final day of this year’s Nairobi Region Teac

NBA great Kobe Bryant scoops Oscars award for the Best Animated short film

Kobe Bryant wins prestigious Oscars award for the Best Animated Short film.

Basketball: Kenya Ports Authority raid clubs for new players

There is little time to rest for newly crowned national men's basketball champions Kenya Ports Authority (KPA).

Off to flying start: Kaya Tiwi shrug off opponents to top Matuga Sub County games

Off to flying start: Kaya Tiwi shrug off opponents to top Matuga Sub County games

Basketball: Aga Khan confident of games glory

Coast secondary schools boys’ basketball champions Aga Khan Academy, Mombasa are confident of defending the title when the Term One games starts next

Basketball: Strathmore tackle Nairobi School in boys final today

Parklands Arya take on State House in final: Strathmore tackle Nairobi School in boys final today

Coach Mwaloma says team is focused: Arya target spot in city region’s games

Despite good run, they still face an uphill task against Buru Buru Girls.

Basketball: Strathmore University lads book slot in KBF play-offs final

Blades cut down Ulinzi Warriors: Strathmore University lads book slot in KBF play-offs final

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • Footballer struck by lightning, fighting for his life in hospital

    Mon 05th Mar 2018

  • Premier League club linked with a move to bring Arsene Wenger

    Mon 05th Mar 2018

  • Here’s the BIG Champions League match KTN Home Channel will be broadcasting LIVE!

    Tue 06th Mar 2018

  • FKF: Kenyans to know Stars coach in May

    Wed 07th Mar 2018

  • Football: FKF Division Two league to kick off

    Wed 07th Mar 2018

  • Champs League: Kenyan champions face North African giants

    Wed 07th Mar 2018

  • Liverpool 0-0 Porto (5-0 agg): Liverpool sink Porto to reach Champions League quarter-finals

    Wed 07th Mar 2018

  • PSG 1-2 Real Madrid: Ronaldo helps Real to PSG win and last eight spot

    Wed 07th Mar 2018

  • Players attacked by fans after Dutch league match

    Mon 05th Mar 2018

  • Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante collapsed during training before Manchester City clash

    Tue 06th Mar 2018

    • Sport Videos
    Gor Mahia take on Tunisian giants Espérance
    Gor Mahia itachuana na vigogo wa Tunisia klabu cha Esperence
    Zilizala Viwanjani: Gor vs Esperence
    FKF has come out guns blazing over claims by Paul Put