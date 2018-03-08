Champs Kaya Tiwi in ‘group of death’

207

Veida Achieng (left) of Kaya Tiwi Secondary School dribbles the ballagainst Maridhia Swaleh (right) of Lukore Secondary School in one of the ladies round-robin basketball matches at Shimba Hills High School as the Kwale County Term One Games got underway,February 23,2 018. [PHOTO BY GIDEON MAUNDU/STANDARD].

National secondary schools girls’ basketball champions Kaya Tiwi from Coast Region have once again been pooled in a tough group in next month’s national Term One games in Embu.

Kaya Tiwi, who have little opposition at both county and regional games, are in pool ‘B’ alongside representatives from Rift Valley, Nyanza, and Western regions.

Kaya Tiwi won all their Matuga sub-county matches to qualify for the Kwale County games set for Saturday and Sunday at Mazeras Boys and Mazeras Memorial schools.

The Ministry of Education has made major changes in the school games calendar, abolishing the old format of a three-round system that featured Term One, Term Two A and Term 2 B games.

Handball and athletics, formerly held in Term 2 A, will now be in Term One alongside basketball, hockey, 15s rugby, and swimming.