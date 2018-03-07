KUSA: Zetech students raid Co-operative’s safe

Zetech reigned supreme over Co-operative University in a Kenya Universities Sports Association basketball match at the University of Nairobi over the weekend.
In what seemed to be a one-sided encounter, Zetech Titans thrashed Cooperative 84-11. Cheered on by their enthusiastic fans, Zetech picked 40 points against four after the first two quarters.
Faheem Juma scored a game high of 17 points while his teammate Riak Tok had 14. Alex Peter scored six points for Co-operative.
Zetech head coach, Joe Munene, took delighted in his side’s huge victory, urging them to maintain the same form ahead of their next assignments.
“This is a good show and has a positive impact to our side. There are more matches ahead, so we must be in the same shape,” said Munene.
While their men’s team was ruthless against Co-operative, their ladies’ team was unlucky after they lost to hosts University of Nairobi.
UoN dominated the thriller to win 36-27. [Dennis Okeyo]