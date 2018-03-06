Marcos Alonso talks up Luis Enrique and says 'he'd be great for any club' after Chelsea link

By Mirror Tuesday, March 6th 2018 at 22:43

 

Marcos Alonso in a past match [Photo: Courtesy]

Marcos Alonso has given Luis Enrique a glowing endorsement after the former Barcelona boss was rumoured to be in line to replace Antonio Conte as Chelsea boss.

Italian Conte has been placed under pressure at Stamford Bridge as their Premier League title defence failed to take off amid rows between the board and the former Juventus chief over transfers.

Enrique is the favourite to take over in the summer, after taking a year off this season, with Guus Hiddink, Massimiliano Allegri and Thomas Tuchel also linked to the role.

Enrique won a Champions League, two La Ligas, three Copa del Reys, the UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup and the Spanish Super Cup, while in charge at Barca.

And full-back Alonso reckons Enrique, who has also taken the helm at Roma and Celta Vigo, would only benefit Chelsea.

“Luis Enrique has shown at Barcelona that he is a great coach with many qualities and I believe he would be good for any club, but I do not know him a lot on a personal level,” Alonso told Cope.

The Blues travel to the Nou Camp next Wednesday for the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie - with Lionel Messi cancelling out Willian in London.

And Alonso is confident of progressing.

He added: “When we face Barcelona in the Camp Nou we will have to put in a perfect performance to progress to the next round, this is clear.

“We will go to the match with a lot of confidence and belief in what we are capable of doing, especially after the first leg."

 

