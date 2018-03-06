Croatian authorities launch investigation against Luka Modric for perjury

By Japheth Ogila Tuesday, March 6th 2018 at 17:32
Luka Modric [Photo: Courtesy]

The Croatian judiciary has launched investigation against Real Madrid midfielder and country’s national team captain Luka Modric for perjury, of which he may be jailed for 5 years if convicted, Croatian media has revealed.

According to the reports, the former Tottenham Hotspurs midfielder is under investigation on the allegation that he lied about his sale from Croatian outfit Dinamo Zagreb to Tottenham Hotspurs back in 2017, when he was called upon to appear in court over corruption case.

The Croatian midfielder has been alleged to have given false information in his testimony, thereby violating the integrity of the oath he took in court. If convicted, he will be sent to jail for 5 years in accordance with Croatian laws.

It is a case that revolves around the former director of Dinamo Zagreb Zdravko Mamic. Mamic has been whisked to court on corruption-related cases as well as tax fraud.  Sputnik indicates that the Real Madrid star gave a testimony that he had an agreement with Mamic that the latter would pocket 50% of the 26M euros that Tottenham would pay for his transfer to London. However, such statement has been adjudged as a false one given that the duo had no legal binding agreement.

Modric’s reputation is said to have suffered as a consequence, despite him being relied on to steer the team at the coming World Cup tournaments in Russia.

A fan was quoted by Sputnik saying:

"Zdravko Mamic and his brother are definitely the most hated men in Croatia. Very few people support them and Modric's popularity has definitely suffered.”

It's a tricky situation. I love watching Luka on the pitch. He's our best player. Personally I don't think a player should ever be put in the position he was in at Dinamo,” he added.

On his part Mamic has maintained that he is innocent and has protested his prosecution adding that he will prove his innocence.

“You are crazy to prosecute Zdravko Mamic and an icon of Croatian football, Luka Modric…I come to you with with concrete answers, paperwork and I do not hide behind anyone,” Mamic said.

The 32-year old has in the past faced investigation from the Spanish revenue collection authorities on allegations of tax evasion, same as his teammates Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcelo.

 

 

