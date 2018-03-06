Mourinho reveals what inspired his players for a ‘remarkable’ comeback

349

Mourinho inspired his side for a comeback against Crystal Palace [Photo: Courtesy]

Manchester United were facing an imminent danger of losing their third premier league match in 2018 after goals from Andros Townsend and Patrick van Aanholt put Crystal Palace 2-0 in front.

However, Jose Mourinho ordered his players to improve their attitude and intensity during a foul-mouthed speech in the dressing room after the half-time whistle inspiring the Red Devils for a remarkable comeback. Andros Townsend celebrating after scoring the first goal for Palace [Photo: Courtesy]

Goals from Chris Smalling and Romelu Lukaku brought United level with only 14 minutes to the final whistle before Nemanja Matic stole the headlines with a screamer in stoppage time to earn Manchester United a 3-2 win over The Eagles at Selhurst Park on Monday evening. Lukaku celebrates after leveling the scores [Photo: Courtesy]

The win saw Mourinho’s side maintain their two points lead over Liverpool ahead of their mouth-watering clash at Old Trafford this weekend.

‘I cannot tell you half of the things I told my team at half-time because there would be lots of bleeping on television,’ Mourinho said as reported Metro.

‘There were a few strong words at half-time relating to their attitude and the intensity of the game.

ALSO READ: Manchester United favourites to land Barcelona star

‘To come back from 2-0 down away from home against a team that is desperate for points, it gives us a great feeling.

‘It’s a remarkable comeback, but we made mistakes. The first goal is a bad goal. We started bad once more, not pressing the ball or the opponent and giving them much space.’ He added. Matic scored ascreamer to give United a 3-2 win over The Eagles [Photo: Courtesy]

The boss was happy with his boys’ attitude and character for their response after ‘silly’ goals.

‘In the second half we were all expecting a direct comeback, and then we concede a goal that is a good goal to show the kids in the academies in the country. It shows top players can concede silly goals,’ he said.

‘But then the attitude, the intensity, the quality, the dynamic, the risk was fantastic.

‘I’m pleased with the character. We kept the faith. We kept the belief. We made changes.

‘The players accepted the risk, and then I have to admit we were a bit lucky.’ He added.