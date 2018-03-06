Mourinho reveals what inspired his players for a ‘remarkable’ comeback

By Robert Nyanja Tuesday, March 6th 2018 at 11:34
Mourinho inspired his side for a comeback against Crystal Palace [Photo: Courtesy]

Manchester United were facing an imminent danger of losing their third premier league match in 2018 after goals from Andros Townsend and Patrick van Aanholt put Crystal Palace 2-0 in front.

However, Jose Mourinho ordered his players to improve their attitude and intensity during a foul-mouthed speech in the dressing room after the half-time whistle inspiring the Red Devils for a remarkable comeback.

Andros Townsend celebrating after scoring the first goal for Palace [Photo: Courtesy]

Goals from Chris Smalling and Romelu Lukaku brought United level with only 14 minutes to the final whistle before Nemanja Matic stole the headlines with a screamer in stoppage time to earn Manchester United a 3-2 win over The Eagles at Selhurst Park on Monday evening.

Lukaku celebrates after leveling the scores [Photo: Courtesy]

The win saw Mourinho’s side maintain their two points lead over Liverpool ahead of their mouth-watering clash at Old Trafford this weekend.

‘I cannot tell you half of the things I told my team at half-time because there would be lots of bleeping on television,’ Mourinho said as reported Metro.

‘There were a few strong words at half-time relating to their attitude and the intensity of the game.

‘To come back from 2-0 down away from home against a team that is desperate for points, it gives us a great feeling.

‘It’s a remarkable comeback, but we made mistakes. The first goal is a bad goal. We started bad once more, not pressing the ball or the opponent and giving them much space.’ He added.

Matic scored ascreamer to give United a 3-2 win over The Eagles [Photo: Courtesy]

The boss was happy with his boys’ attitude and character for their response after ‘silly’ goals.

‘In the second half we were all expecting a direct comeback, and then we concede a goal that is a good goal to show the kids in the academies in the country. It shows top players can concede silly goals,’ he said.

‘But then the attitude, the intensity, the quality, the dynamic, the risk was fantastic.

‘I’m pleased with the character. We kept the faith. We kept the belief. We made changes.

‘The players accepted the risk, and then I have to admit we were a bit lucky.’ He added.

COMEBACK JOSE MOURINHO DRESSING ROOM MANCHESTER UNITED CRYSTAL PALACE
Next Story
Real Madrid squad vs PSG revealed
RELATED STORIES
Manchester United favourites to land Barcelona star
MADNESS: Real Madrid offer three of their BEST to Mourinho just to get De Gea
Matic reveals what was on the note Bailly gave him during Chelsea clash
LATEST STORIES
Besides Wenger, another Premier League manager is facing the sack in summer

Premier League manager is facing the sack at the end of the season with replacements already being lined up

Arsenal to sack Wenger on one condition

The Gunners hierarchy set to sack Wenger on one condition according to reports

Nemanja Matic’s surprising claim after match-winning volley against Crystal Palace

Manchester United summer signing Nemanja Matic grabbed his first goal of the season for Manchester United in a remarkable 3-2 win over Palace

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante collapsed during training before Manchester City clash

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante collapsed during training before Manchester City clash

Mourinho reveals what inspired his players for a ‘remarkable’ comeback

Manchester United were facing an imminent danger of losing their third premier league match in 2018 after goals from Townsend and Patrick van Aanholt

Real Madrid squad vs PSG revealed

Real Madrid squad vs PSG revealed

More Stories
Besides Wenger, another Premier League manager is facing the sack in summer

Premier League manager is facing the sack at the end of the season with replacements already being lined up

Arsenal to sack Wenger on one condition

The Gunners hierarchy set to sack Wenger on one condition according to reports

Mourinho reveals what inspired his players for a ‘remarkable’ comeback

Manchester United were facing an imminent danger of losing their third premier league match in 2018 after goals from Townsend and Patrick van Aanholt

Fiorentina extends deceased Davide Astori’s contract

Davide Astori who was found dead in a team hotel room on Sunday March 4

Arsene Wenger shock target of English Premier League club

Premier league club has earmarked Arsene Wenger as their next manager. The club wants to rebuild to play champions league football.

Ronaldo and Ramos hold secret crisis meeting ahead of PSG, reject inclusion of midfielder in lineup

Cristiano Ronaldo and captain Sergio Ramos have reportedly held a meeting seeking to dictate the kind of lineup that will face French Ligue 1.

Arsenal star’s mother homeless, forced to beg for money

Arsenal star Ainsley Maitland-Niles' mother has revealed she is homeless and living in a 10ft square metal storage box.

Coutinho fumes at Jurgen Klopp's latest comments, texts former teammates

Philippe Coutinho made his dream move to Barcelona over the January winter transfer window in a whopping £142M making history.

Arsenal face battle with Everton to land Manchester City’s coach as new manager in the summer

Arsenal face a big battle with Everton to land former player Mikel Arteta as their new manager this summer.

Manchester United favourites to land Barcelona star

Manchester United deemed the favourites to sign FC Barcelona superstar in the summer

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • Arsenal star breaks down in tears

    Sat 03rd Mar 2018

  • Tottenham 2 – 0 Huddersfield: Son shines for Spurs to make case for Juventus start

    Sat 03rd Mar 2018

  • Liverpool's Salah scores for seventh game in a row

    Sat 03rd Mar 2018

  • Is KPL on its death bed? Fears abound that top tier league could stop due to financial crisis

    Sun 04th Mar 2018

  • View the current Premier League table 2017/2018 Season

    Sun 04th Mar 2018

  • Arsenal misery continues with 2-1 defeat at Brighton

    Sun 04th Mar 2018

  • This weekend's mega jackpot postponed

    Sun 04th Mar 2018

  • Manchester City beat Chelsea

    Sun 04th Mar 2018

  • Wenger confident he is still the man for Arsenal after 2 - 1 defeat by Brighton

    Sun 04th Mar 2018

  • Fiorentina captain and Italy star Davide Astori’s cause of death has been revealed

    Sun 04th Mar 2018

    • Sport Videos
    FKF has come out guns blazing over claims by Paul Put
    FKF limepinga vikali madai kwamba katu hawakuwajibika kuhakikisha Paul Put asalia nchini
    Scoreline: Kenya open golf
    Scoreline: Volleyball in Taita Taveta