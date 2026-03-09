Women told to save, invest for independence

Audio By Vocalize
Women have been urged to prioritise savings, smart investments and financial literacy as key tools for achieving economic independence, as Kenya joined the world in marking International Women’s Day.
Observed annually on March 8, the day celebrates the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women while highlighting the challenges they continue to face.
The global observance traces its roots to early 20th-century labour and women’s rights movements and has since become a platform for advocacy on gender equality, economic inclusion and women’s rights.
This year’s commemorations in Kenya featured discussions on financial empowerment, reproductive health and the importance of women participating in decision-making spaces.
At an event organised by the Bidii Girls Programme, speakers emphasised that financial literacy and disciplined money management remain critical for building sustainable livelihoods and supporting families.
Participants noted that despite progress in education and employment, many women still face barriers to accessing financial services, land ownership and capital, making savings and investment a key step toward economic security.
Angela Mwadumbo, representing the Federation of Women Lawyers Kenya, said reproductive and menstrual health continue to present challenges due to weak policies.
“Women should be at the forefront of these conversations, because the issues directly affect them,” she said, urging reforms to strengthen legal and institutional frameworks and integrate reproductive rights within national development plans.
Financial experts highlighted the importance of building a savings culture. Ema Obonyo of Stima Sacco encouraged women to save what they can and gradually invest in income-generating ventures.
“Once you save, you can multiply your resources and invest wisely,” she said, adding that multiple income streams can cushion women against rising living costs.
Mary Gloria Awinja, Executive Director of the Bidii Girls Programme, stressed that women’s participation in leadership is essential for social change. Deborah Anne Selly Kimosop, representing the Ministry of Environment, Climate Change and Forestry, noted that empowering women economically strengthens households, industries and communities, boosting entrepreneurship and labour participation.
