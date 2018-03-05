Cristiano Ronaldo and Sergio Ramos hold secret meeting ahead of PSG to discuss suitable lineup

By Japheth Ogila Monday, March 5th 2018 at 09:29
Cristiano Ronaldo playing against PSG in the first leg of Uefa CL round 16 [Photo: Courtesy]

Real Madrid stars Cristiano Ronaldo and captain Sergio Ramos have reportedly held a meeting seeking to dictate the kind of lineup that will face French Ligue 1 outfit PSG tomorrow in the second leg of round 16 in Uefa Champions League.

UK-based media reveal that Ronaldo and Ramos are cautious and will not endure seeing Spanish midfielder Isco on the lineup tomorrow at Parc des Princes, the duo are therefore determined to prevail upon the coach Zinedine Zidane to drop the former Malaga man.

Speaking ahead of the match, Ramos said:

"It will be very complicated, but we will fight to achieve our goal. We know that we play the season. We need the maximum concentration and to be as serious as we did here.”

He appreciates the offensive arsenal that the Ligue 1 giants have and despite having an advantage going into the fixture, the Spaniard said that their opponents are sharper in front of goal and they can never take chances.

Reports reveal that the duo prefers the backline of Dani Cavarjal, Raphael Varane, Sergio Ramos and Marcelo. They are said to be rooting for a partnership of Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale upfront.

However, they are totally averse to having Isco to partner Casemiro in midfield as they favour Marcos Asensio, a young resurgent player that has also been linked with exits.

PSG goes into the game having conceded 3-1 away at Santiago Bernabeau and are without the summer signing Neymar Jr who has been ruled out for three months with injury.

