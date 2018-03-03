Manchester United favourites to land Barcelona star

By Robert Nyanja Saturday, March 3rd 2018 at 14:49
United are favourites to sign the Barcelona midfielder [Photo: Courtesy]

Antoine Griezmann is likely to sign for Barcelona in the summer and his arrival at the Camp Nou will have an effect in Ivan Rakitic future.

According to reports from the Diario Gol, the Croatian will look to leave the Barcelona in the summer if the Catalans will land the French superstar which will then force Coutinho to play deeper in midfield.

Antoine Griezmann is likely to sign for Barcelona in the summer [Photo: Courtesy]

Manchester United have been deemed to be the favorites to land the 29-year-old if he will decide to leave Spain. United’s priority in the summer will be to sign a midfielder because Michael Carrick is set to retire and take up a coaching role while Fellaini is likely to depart the club for a new challenge.

Rakitic skills match him perfectly with the kind of player that Mourinho is looking for and being that the Croatian may struggle for playing time next season if Griezmann signs, this move makes complete sense for both clubs and United must be ready to pay a hefty price for him.

Carrick is set to retire and take up a coaching role [Photo: Courtesy]

Rakitic has been an important player in the Barcelona squad since joining them in 2014 and on Thursday he made his 200th appearance for the club and has collected nine trophies.

The 29-year-old started his professional football career at Basel and spent two seasons with them before moving to Schalke 04 where he spent three and a half seasons and then was signed by Sevilla in January 2011.

