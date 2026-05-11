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Traders count losses after inferno razes business premises

By Kiprono Kurgat | May. 11, 2026
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Traders are counting losses after an inferno gutted down six timber shops on Saturday night at Kapcherany trading centre in Kapletundo ward, Sotik Subcounty, Bomet County.

Senior county disaster management officer Stanley Mutai said the fire began late at night after traders had closed shops.

"At around 23:45 hours we received report that a fire has erupted at Kapcherany trading centre,  the county fire fighters responded swiftly and contained the fire and no injuries were reported but property of unknown value was lost in the fire," Mutai said.

He said the cause of the fire is yet to be established but suspects an electric fault.

Mutai commended the cooperation between the county government disaster team, police, business community and the public in containing the fire from spreading to adjacent shops. Investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

Recently, traders lost property worth Sh8 million after fire razed business premises in Homa Bay Town.

The fire burnt down four shops in a building on Sunday night. The inferno was attributed to an electrical fault.

Residents managed to prevent the fire from spreading to other buildings.

Witnesses said the incident occurred when electricity was restored after a blackout of about four hours.

Elizabeth Akoth said she received a call telling her that her shop was on fire.

“I rushed to the scene at night and found my shop burning,” Akoth said.

Boniface Owino said the fire caused huge loss to traders. Owino who operates and eye clinic in the building said he lost all items. “This is a serious loss to us. Personally, I have lost property worth more than Sh2 million. The approximate value of property lost in this incident is Sh8 million,” Owino said. 

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Kapcherany Trading Centre Bomet County Bomet Fire Tragedy Homa Bay Town
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