SportPesa is willing to continue its sponsorship of sports. In a letter to the Cabinet Secretary for Finance Henry Rotich, the CEO of SportPesa Ronald Karauri wants the implementation of certain sections of the Finance Act 2017 to enable them continue sponsoring sports.

“We are aware that funding of sports will be added to the list of items that are tax deductible. We are eager to continue to support sports.”