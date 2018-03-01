MADNESS: Real Madrid offer three of their BEST to Mourinho just to get De Gea

By Robert Nyanja Thursday, March 1st 2018 at 11:22
Real Madrid has offered United a choice of three star players to swap for De Gea [Photo: Courtesy]

Manchester United shot stopper David De Gea is still on Real Madrid’s radar and the Spanish side have reportedly offered the Red Devils a choice of three stars to swap for the goalkeeper.

Real Madrid have suffered a distraught season trying to defend their La Liga crown and are planning for a mass summer shake-up of their squad with the goalkeeping position being their main priority.

Florentino Perez is desperate to land De Gea [Photo: Courtesy]

However, Manchester United are not willing to let their star keeper leave the Old Trafford and are planning to extend his contract to keep him in the club until 2020. This will make it difficult for Real Madrid to pull him away from the premier league.

According to the Spanish outlet Diario Gol, Real president Florentino Perez’s desperation to land the keeper has offered three stars for the swap with Gareth Bale being the preferred option as a makeweight in the deal following the player’s repetitive injuries which has frustrated the Real chief.

Bale is the preferred option as a makeweight in the deal [Photo: Courtesy]

However, United bought Alexis Sanchez in the winter and may not be willing to swap their first choice keeper with a player for a position they already have options in.

Raphael Varane is also another player who Real Madrid wants to get off the book as he has fallen out of favour at Real Madrid.

Varane have fallen out of favour at Real and may reunite with Mourinho at Old Trafford [Photo: Courtesy]

Surprisingly, Toni Kroos, one of Real’s most consistent midfielders is also among the players the Los Blancos wants to use to land De Gea. Kroos has been a target for Manchester United for a long time and being that Carrick is soon retiring and Fellaini likely to leave, United maybe willing add him to the squad to fill the void.

Tony Kroos has surprisingly included in the list [Photo: Courtesy]

Reports claims that Manchester United are in talks with De Gea to try and persuade him to extend his contract and the Spaniard is positive about it.

REAL MADRID MANCHESTER UNITED DAVID DE GEA GARETH BALE TONY KROOS RAPHAEL VARANE SWAP DEAL
Next Story
Guardiola gives conditions to stop wearing the yellow ribbon
RELATED STORIES
French superstar to quit Man United if Jose Mourinho stays on as boss
Manchester United superstar set to sign new contract
Jose Mourinho has a question for three Manchester United legends over ‘style of play’ comments
LATEST STORIES
Messi worried teammate won't succeed at Barcelona

Lionel Messi is worried Barcelona teammate is no longer among the untouchable

MADNESS: Real Madrid offer three of their BEST to Mourinho just to get De Gea

United shot stopper David De Gea is still on Real Madrid’s radar and have reportedly offered the Red Devils a choice of three stars to get De Gea

Arsenal board and players eager for Arsene Wenger exit, sources reveal

Wenger is facing a desperate battle to win back their confidence and it looks increasingly likely he will leave the Emirates this summer

Arsenal makes huge profits, but risk losing want-way key midfielder

Jack Wilshere is reportedly prepared to quit the Emirates in the summer if Arsenal do not improve their current offer of a new contract.

Liverpool and Tottenham aim to put squeeze on Chelsea’s top four hopes

Juergen Klopp’s Liverpool take on Newcastle United on Saturday after fourth-placed Tottenham, in equally impressive form, host Huddersfield Town

Will Gunners fire back at Emirates?

Will Gunners fire back at Emirates?

More Stories
Messi worried teammate won't succeed at Barcelona

Lionel Messi is worried Barcelona teammate is no longer among the untouchable

MADNESS: Real Madrid offer three of their BEST to Mourinho just to get De Gea

United shot stopper David De Gea is still on Real Madrid’s radar and have reportedly offered the Red Devils a choice of three stars to get De Gea

Arsenal board and players eager for Arsene Wenger exit, sources reveal

Wenger is facing a desperate battle to win back their confidence and it looks increasingly likely he will leave the Emirates this summer

Arsenal makes huge profits, but risk losing want-way key midfielder

Jack Wilshere is reportedly prepared to quit the Emirates in the summer if Arsenal do not improve their current offer of a new contract.

“The whole world respect my contract,” Wenger slams critics as pressure mounts on him to quit

The under fire Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has claimed he rejected "the whole world" to stay at Arsenal.

Neymar's father blasts PSG coach declares star fit for Real Madrid - confirms need for operation

Neymar Sr has bashed PSG coach Unai Emery for taking his son's injury lightly and has gone ahead to say that the Brazilian needs surgery.

Chelsea keeper Thibaut Courtois slams Conte and teammates for ‘throwing away’ two games

Thibaut Courtois has lashed cunningly at his teammates and coach Antonio after dropping points against Manchester United in the previous match.

Former Barcelona and Spain star dies

Football world is in mourning after the eighth-highest scorer in Spain’s top flight dies.

Man United ‘regret’ signing Alexis Sanchez one month after making historic swoop

Chilean looked set to sign for Manchester City before Jose Mourinho swooped, throwing huge money at the want-away forward.

Manchester City's midfield star out of Arsenal clash

Fernandinho will miss Thursday’s Premier League clash at Arsenal after failing to recover from a hamstring strain he picked up against the London club

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • Thierry Henry eyes 'dream' job as Arsenal manager

    Mon 26th Feb 2018

  • Here’s what is in the base of World Cup Trophy

    Mon 26th Feb 2018

  • I deserve more respect for scoring record, says Lukaku

    Tue 27th Feb 2018

  • PSG announce Neymar suffered sprained ankle, fractured metatarsal

    Tue 27th Feb 2018

  • Gor Mahia want taste of Tusker: Unbeaten champions will go top of the table with victory over brewers

    Wed 28th Feb 2018

  • Usain Bolt to play first official match as a footballer at Old Trafford

    Tue 27th Feb 2018

  • UEFA hit France's Nasri with six-month doping ban

    Tue 27th Feb 2018

  • Wenger finally reveals when he will leave Arsenal

    Wed 28th Feb 2018

  • Liverpool and Tottenham aim to put squeeze on Chelsea’s top four hopes

    Thu 01st Mar 2018

  • English Premier League set to introduce mid-season break in radical shake-up of fixture scheduling

    Tue 27th Feb 2018

    • Sport Videos
    Kenya Prisons Women Volleyball team eyes to clinch the African Championships
    Muhoroni Youth relegated from the national super league after failing to honour first three matches
    League leaders Gor Mahia settles for a barren draw with rivals Tusker FC
    Kikosi cha Muhoroni Youth yashushwa daraja ya KPL na FKF-Zilizala Viwanjani