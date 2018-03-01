MADNESS: Real Madrid offer three of their BEST to Mourinho just to get De Gea

349

Real Madrid has offered United a choice of three star players to swap for De Gea [Photo: Courtesy]

Manchester United shot stopper David De Gea is still on Real Madrid’s radar and the Spanish side have reportedly offered the Red Devils a choice of three stars to swap for the goalkeeper.

Real Madrid have suffered a distraught season trying to defend their La Liga crown and are planning for a mass summer shake-up of their squad with the goalkeeping position being their main priority. Florentino Perez is desperate to land De Gea [Photo: Courtesy]

However, Manchester United are not willing to let their star keeper leave the Old Trafford and are planning to extend his contract to keep him in the club until 2020. This will make it difficult for Real Madrid to pull him away from the premier league.

According to the Spanish outlet Diario Gol, Real president Florentino Perez’s desperation to land the keeper has offered three stars for the swap with Gareth Bale being the preferred option as a makeweight in the deal following the player’s repetitive injuries which has frustrated the Real chief. Bale is the preferred option as a makeweight in the deal [Photo: Courtesy]

However, United bought Alexis Sanchez in the winter and may not be willing to swap their first choice keeper with a player for a position they already have options in.

Raphael Varane is also another player who Real Madrid wants to get off the book as he has fallen out of favour at Real Madrid.

ALSO READ: French superstar to quit Man United if Jose Mourinho stays on as boss

Varane have fallen out of favour at Real and may reunite with Mourinho at Old Trafford [Photo: Courtesy]

Surprisingly, Toni Kroos, one of Real’s most consistent midfielders is also among the players the Los Blancos wants to use to land De Gea. Kroos has been a target for Manchester United for a long time and being that Carrick is soon retiring and Fellaini likely to leave, United maybe willing add him to the squad to fill the void. Tony Kroos has surprisingly included in the list [Photo: Courtesy]

Reports claims that Manchester United are in talks with De Gea to try and persuade him to extend his contract and the Spaniard is positive about it.