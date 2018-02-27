Usain Bolt to play first official match as a footballer at Old Trafford

By Robert Nyanja Tuesday, February 27th 2018 at 14:52
Bolt revealed that he has signed for a football team [Photo: Courtesy]

Retired Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt has announced that he will play his first official match as a football player at Old Trafford this summer. Bolt will captain the Soccer Aid World XI against a team led by pop star Robbie Williams’ England side which will comprise A-list stars and football legends.

 

The match is scheduled to take place on June 10 at Old Trafford, four days before the World Cup kicks off in Russia.

The Jamaican is a big fan of United [Photo: Courtesy]

Speaking to The Sun, Bolt had this to say; “It is my dream to make it as a professional footballer, so to be able to step out onto the pitch at Old Trafford in June.

"And play against some of football’s biggest legends is going to be remarkable.

"I enjoy the thrill of competition in front of a crowd, so Robbie and his England team better watch out as I won’t be going easy on them!”

Jamaican speedster Usain Bolt wears a very special No9 shirt [Photo: Courtesy]

The Manchester United big fun also said he has planned a celebration incase he finds the back of the net for his unbeatable team.

"I’ve got a pretty special celebration planned for when I score, by the way.

"My team is going to be unbeatable – and Soccer Aid for Unicef is counting on your support to make a difference to thousands of children around the world. Come and join in the fun!”

Robbie Williams to lead an England side against Bolt's World XI [Photo: Courtesy]

Soccer Aid co-founder Williams was also buzzing when he spoke to the sun, “I am buzzing that Soccer Aid for Unicef is back.

"Reclaiming the title for England this year is going to taste so much sweeter with Usain leading the Soccer Aid World XI.”

"I can’t wait to lead out the England team on Sunday 10th June at Old Trafford in what really is a game like no other.

"With your support, we will help children in danger around the world." He added.

Usain Bolt (L) was told by Sir Alex (R) he'll see what to do once the Jamaican is fit [Photo: Courtesy

All public donations to Soccer Aid will go towards Unicef’s work protecting children in the UK and globally. £24 million has already been raised through the event over the last 12 years.

South African Premier Division leaders Mamelodi Sundowns teased his arrival on Twitter on Monday.

But the move looks to have been a PR stunt to get momentum behind Soccer Aid - at least it was for a good cause.

Bolt sent social media into meltdown on Sunday after he revealed he had signed for a football team which he did not mention the name.

 

USAIN BOLT OLD TRAFFORD SOCCER AID ROBBIE WILLIAMS UNICEF
