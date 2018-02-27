Professional goalkeeper returns from retirement

By Robert Nyanja Tuesday, February 27th 2018 at 09:38
Buffon retired after Italy failed to qualify for this year's World Cup [Photo: Courtesy]

Italy and Juventus legend Gianluigi Buffon has confirmed his return from international retirement to help Italy who failed to qualify for the World Cup for the first time since 1958.

Buffon has made himself available for March’s international friendlies against Argentina and England citing that Italy needed him.

The 40-year-old announced his retirement after Italy failed to qualify for this year’s World Cup in Russia following their play-off defeat to Sweden in November.

"I feel a sense of responsibility at this time of transition for our national team. There will be two important friendly matches, I thought about going on holiday with my family, but if the national team needs me I have to answer that I am ready, and I cannot desert.” Buffon said as reported by sportskeeda.

Buffon is set to feature for Italy against Argentina and England [Photo: Courtesy]

"I do this for loyalty and responsibility, without thinking about what my future will be. The players who have experience at the moment could be useful against Argentina and England." He added.

The Italy’s record caps-holder Buffon has made 13 Serie A appearances for reigning champions Juventus this season and 20 in all competitions.

