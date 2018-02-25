Manchester United vs Chelsea: Probable lineup, tactics, injuries, predictions, ‘stopping Hazard’ and more

345

Chelsea's Alvaro Morata (L) and Man United's Nemanja Matic (R) challenge for the ball in a past match [Photo: Courtesy]

Today is a big game pitting Manchester United against the defending champions Chelsea at Old Trafford. This is a match that is a decider factor for both teams and Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte will each be keen on getting maximum points from it.

Jose Mourinho will be without Ander Herrera and Marouane Fellaini for this match. Last season, Herrera masterminded the 2-0 win over Chelsea by man-marking Eden Hazard hence stifling Chelsea attack. With Herrera picking up a harmstring injury, Mourinho may be seeking for answers on how to clip Hazard and control the Chelsea attack.

Scott McTominay

One player who has been touted to be capable of playing the role of Ander Herrera this evening is the young star Scott McTominay, who played against Sevilla in the round 16 of Uefa Champions League.

McTominay impressed in midfield and could be slotted alongside Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic as the host aim at winning the mid-field battle.

The Portuguese could also explore ways of containing Chelsea’s wingbacks who provide extra firepower in the attack when the Blues have the ball.

4-3-3: This implies that the Red Devils may use the 4-3-3 which will help them to have one man more in the mid field.

Probable lineup: David De Gea, Antonio Valencia, Chris Smalling, Eric Bailey, Luke Shaw, Nemanja Matic, Paul Pogba, Scot McTominay, Alexis Sanchez, Antony Martial, Romelu Lukaku.

Antonio Conte could be expected to stick with the Antony Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Azpilicueta at the back. However, with David Luiz being unfit for this game, Conte may retain Christensen but bring in Gary Cahill for Rudiger.

The Italian has two choices in left-wing back. But having rested Marcos Alonso for a few games before Barcelona, there are chances of Spaniard playing this game over new signing Emerson Palmieri. Ngólo Kante is a sure bet to start alongside Cesc Fabgregas or Danny Drinkwater. Either Victor Moses or Zappacosta may be deployed at the right-wing back.

Conte has another headache in selecting a target man after new boy Olivier Giroud impressed in the past two games by linking superbly with Willian, Hazard and Pedro.

3-4-3: Conte will certainly revert to his heroic tactical format of 3-4-3 to play attacking football against Manchester United.

Probable lineup: Thibaut Courtois, Ceaser Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen, Gary Cahill, Marcos Alonso, Ngólo Kante, Cesc Fabregas, Victor Moses, Eden Hazard, Willian, Olivier Giroud.

Liverpool fired 4 goals past West Ham winning 4-1 and jumping to second position with 57 points. Manchester United therefore goes third with 56 points as Chelsea remain fourth with 53. However, Chelsea risk being displaced by Tottenham Hotspurs should they fail to bag maximum points at Old Trafford.

Prediction: Manchester United have an upper hand being that they are playing at home. But both teams have high likelihood of finding the back of the net.