Vihiga Queens tipped to retain women title

By Rebecca Jebet Saturday, February 24th 2018 at 00:00
[PHOTO: COURTESY]

The 2018-19 Football Kenya Federation Women Premier League season kicks off this weekend. We look at the possible candidates for the title and those that are expected to fight against relegation.

 

Likely title Contenders

Vihiga Queens

The rise of the Vihiga County-based side has been eminent making a debut in the top league in 2016 and going ahead to grace the play-off although they lost to the eventual winners Thika Queens 2-0.

However, the side looks poised for even bigger things this season considering the fact that coach Alex Alumira chose to keep the squad that won him the title last season.

Vihiga scored 44 goals and conceded only seven from 13 matches.

Player to watch: Terry Engesha: Despite joining the side in mid-season from Vihiga Leeds, Engesha was instrumental for Vihiga Queens after she scored 17 goals from the five matches. Her brace in the play-offs last season pushed her side to the Women Premier League title. 

 

Thika Queens

Thika will be seeking a third league title this season. The team has been consistent for the last three seasons and this season will not be different for the Benta Achieng-led side.

After missing out on the title last season, it will be a good opportunity for the Thika-based side to go back to their glory days.

Players to watch: Mwanahalima Adam Dogo and Mercy Achieng: Mwanahalima Dogo Adam joined the team this season from Mombasa Olympic. The forward will be a key ingredient to the side because of her goal scoring prowess. Dogo partnering with Mercy Achieng’ who scored 22 goals last season is expected to be one of the deadly partnerships in the league so far.

 

Oserian Ladies

Despite missing the play-offs for two consecutive seasons, it’s evident that the side will be in contention for the title this season. Oserian finished in third place last season.

The Hudson Odari-coached side will however be missing key defender Irene Ogutu who is nursing a knee injury she sustained last season.

Player to watch: Dorcas Shikobe: Shikobe has been instrumental for the Naivasha-based side literally scoring in every match she played. Last season she scored 18 goals.

 

Possible relegation candidates

Baringo Starlets

This will be their second season in the top league and after a miserable campaign last season. Their poor form saw them relegated, but were restored after filing a case at the Sports Tribunal which they won. It will be interesting to see what they will do this season considering they have done a complete overhaul of the side.

 

Kayole Starlet

This will be their second season in the league and after struggling last season, it will be even harder for the Joshua Sakwa-coached side this year.

