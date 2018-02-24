Rich menu on the cards

By Rodgers Eshitemi Saturday, February 24th 2018 at 00:00
The 2018 Kenya Cup League reaches its penultimate round today with six matches lined up across the country in what could be a potentially decisive weekend both at the top and bottom of the table.

Despite having qualified for the play-offs with a game to spare in the regular season, unbeaten champions Kenya Commercial Bank (44 points) will be hoping to extend their dominance over Kabras Sugar when the two clash in Ruaraka.

A victory for the bankers today will guarantee a top two finish and a home semifinal slot.

Just like KCB, third-placed Kabras (38) have already booked a play-off berth but they will be out to break jinx against the five time champions and secure a top two finish.

Although KCB have never lost to the 2016 champions since earning a topflight promotion, bankers head coach Curtis Olago played down his side’s favourites tag insisting that history will count for nothing in such a match.

“Dominating against Kabras is not a concern to us and we don’t dwell on what happened in the past. This is a different game with different objectives. Whether unbeaten or not those are just statistics, they don’t make sense because numbers don’t win matches,” Olago told The Standard Sports.

Second-placed Homeboyz will be seeking to strengthen their quest for a direct semifinal berth with a bonus point win against the already relegated Regional Logistics Mombasa at Jamhuri Park as fifth placed Kenya Harlequins take on Kisii at the RFUEA Grounds.

Fourth-placed Impala are already guaranteed qualification to the Top Six playoffs as they host Strathmore who currently occupy the final playoff slot. A victory for the Sarries could, depending on the outcome of the KCB- Kabras match, see them climb to third on the log while a win for the scholars will virtually secure their qualification for the last six.

