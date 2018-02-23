Manchester United superstar set to sign new contract

349

De Gea set to sign a contract extension with United [Photo: Courtesy]

The star has been a long-term target for Real Madrid but United appears confident to keep hold of their star player.

The Spaniard has been sensational for United producing match-winning performances across all competitions. He has been one of the best players at the club for the past number of seasons and is on the verge of ditching interest from the Los Blancos to extend his stay in Manchester. Real Madrid are on a desperate hunt to replace Keylor Navas between the sticks.

The 26-year-old has only 18 months left on his contract with United and the Red Devils are willing to extend the players years at the club to keep him until 2020 by triggering the extra one-year option on his contract. De Gea is regarded as the best goal keeper in the world [Photo: Courtesy]

De Gea is currently considered the best goal keeper in the world after producing stellar performance in their draw with Sevilla in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16.

Sergio Romero signed a new contract in the summer and the Special One is keen for his first-choice goalkeeper to follow suit as soon as possible.

Real Madrid have a second option in Chelsea’s number 1 Thibaut Courtois if they will fail to capture De Gea from United.

Manchester United fans across the globe are hoping that De Gea will agree to sign the contract since they are depending on him to secure the season for them with most of the fans claiming that without the Spaniard in the line-up, the team will be ‘dead.’