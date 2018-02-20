Nairobi tailor wins multibet M-Bet lottery

By Robert Nyanja/Gameyetu Tuesday, February 20th 2018 at 11:09
[ PHOTO : COURTESY]

Vincent Alugusa, the M-Bet Kenya winner from Nairobi is a businessman dealing with Suits and official wears. He is based in Moi Avenue, Nairobi County.

In one of the Saturdays he won’t ever forget, Alugusa won Ksh 49,000 after placing a multi-bet with only Ksh 50. He predicted 13/13 games correctly. Alugusa is now able to buy more stocks and expand on his business.

In an interview with Game Yetu, Alugusa thanked M-Bet citing that they are cool, open and genuine. He also urged viewers to bet with M-Bet and stand a chance of winning big.

Alugusa considered the following four factors before placing the bet:

1.    The team’s lineup

Check how the lineups look. Which footballers will play this match? Are any of the players out of form or recovering from an injury?

A team's game strategy and performance in a game is directly linked to the players who will be on the field, so check the lineups before betting.

2.    Change of odds

Odd analysis is one of the greatest factors to consider during betting, as it indicates the team's likeliness to win. When you place your next bet, remember that if your team has the lowest odds, it is most likely to win. On the flip side, low odds also mean that the possible wins are lower per standard amount.

When analyzing odds, it's vital to ensure the numbers you are looking at are credible. Shedding light on how firm's like his calculate their odds, M-Bet CEO M-bet CEO Gabriel Ferrer said that betting firms invest heavily in trend analysis.

"We look at a wide range of factors in coming up with the odds and we have a whole team that works on the data. We look at how the team have performed, previous head-to-heads, the lineups and other factors in our research," he explained, adding that this is what gives his platform a competitive advantage.

3.    Team history

Has the team's performance improved greatly over the season? Has there been a sudden drop over the last few matches?

Changes in training, management and other internal factors can see traditionally strong teams perform dismally in coming matches. Consider a team's recent history and long term trends as they are often good indicators of match outcomes.

Giving an insider's perspective, Ferer said big winners often spend ample time in research. He advises those who want to cash in to do their homework.

"You should gather information about the teams before you make your bet. The time you spend researching your picks should correlate to the magnitude of your bet," said Gabriel.

4.    Game location

According to research done by betting experts, teams with home ground advantage tend to perform much better than visiting teams. This, combined with the factors listed above could greatly impact the outcome of an individual match.

While there are no guarantees when it comes to sports betting, doing your research increases your chances of making a winning bet.

MULTIBET LOTTERY VINCENT ALUGUSA
Next Story
Gor Mahia suffer injury setback ahead of return leg with Vegetarianos
RELATED STORIES
Pambazuka National Lottery suspends operations in Kenya
LATEST STORIES
Drogba's teenage son signs for top French club

Drogba's teenage son signs for top French club

English FA to investigate Sergio Aguero’s ugly clash with Wigan fans

Football Association are expected to launch an investigation into the ugly scenes at the end of Wigan's FA Cup victory over Manchester City.

Gor Mahia suffer injury setback ahead of return leg with Vegetarianos

Gor Mahia have been handed an injury setback in their pursuit of clinching the CAF Champions League cup as they are to face Leones Vegetarianos.

Barcelona squad revealed for Chelsea clash

Barcelona squad revealed for Chelsea clash

Why Sergio Aguero clashed with pitch invader as ugly brawl engulfed Man City- Wigan match

'Why Sergio Aguero lashed out at Wigan pitch invader' as new footage shows ugly clash in full.

Former boxer nurses dreams of a sober life

Although she is suffering from tuberculosis, there is a strong desire in her heart to heal from alcoholism.

More Stories
Nairobi tailor wins multibet M-Bet lottery

Nairobi businessman dealing with Suits and official wears wins a multibet M-Bet lottery

Table Tennis: Women in sport seminar attracts more countries

Plans in top gear as five countries sign up for Women in sport meet

Commonwealth Games: Badminton Kenya pick two for Gold Coast

Kenya will be represented by Mercy Joseph and Victor Odera in the commonwealth games to be held in Australia from April 4-15.

50-year old man wins first 2018 Betway Jackpot

Charles Onyango, a 50-year-old resident of Mtwapa is the winner of Betway’s weekly jackpot payout in 2018. Onyango cashed out after ticking 11 games.

Lucky Nakuru woman wins SportPesa Jackpot

SportPesa unveils the new jackpot winner

“I nearly signed him,” Wenger reveals his meeting with Guardiola as a player

Arsene Wenger has lifted the lid to revisit his first encounters with Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola when the latter was a player at Barcelona

Mombasa to host swimming gala as Taita Taveta host Term One games

Mombasa County will host the Coast Region secondary schools swimming gala.

Man City fan thanks Sergio Aguero for saving him from stewards' wrath, gets cleared by the courts

Manchester City fan has issued a heartfelt message of thanks to Sergio Aguero for trying to intervene when he got swept up in a pitch invasion

Porn star offers to save one of Italy’s oldest teams

Media reports indicate that the adult film actor has decided to join the fans in the process of salvaging the team’s efforts to avoid shut down.

Newcastle sources leak Mourinho’s ugly bust up with Pogba and Phil Jones after Newcastle game

Jose Mourinho was involved in furious bust up with star player Paul Pogba and Phil Jones after last week's dismal loss to Newcastle

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • Today's betting slips

    Sat 17th Feb 2018

  • CS Echesa: Enough of my past, let’s focus on sports agenda

    Sun 18th Feb 2018

  • Illness rules Pogba out of United's visit to Huddersfield

    Sat 17th Feb 2018

  • Manchester United denied clear goal in their clash with Huddersfield

    Sat 17th Feb 2018

  • Veterans seal second stab at Club Games: At least 14 athletes return to Commonwealth contest

    Sat 17th Feb 2018

  • FA Cup quarter-final draw results are out

    Sat 17th Feb 2018

  • Mathare Utd back on top: Slum Boys leapfrog champions Gor Mahia in day of draws

    Sun 18th Feb 2018

  • Goalkeeper breaks into tears after his daughter's death

    Sun 18th Feb 2018

  • Ex-Swansea striker Bafetimbi Gomis collapses while playing for Galatasaray

    Sun 18th Feb 2018

  • Arsenal announce record shirt deal with Emirates

    Mon 19th Feb 2018

    • Sport Videos
    Harambee Stars coach Paul Put has resigned from his position three months after taking charge. In a
    Victor Odera ataiwakilisha Kenya kwenye mashindano ya badminton
    Kaunti ya Mombasa imejenga uwanja mwengine baada ya ule wa Mbuzi
    Kocha wa Harambee Stars Paul Put ajiuzulu