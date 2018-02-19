Gor Mahia’s recovery to dominance has numerous lessons to others

By Japheth Ogila Monday, February 19th 2018 at 10:20
Gor Mahia players lifting the KPL trophy in a past campaign [Photo: Courtesy]

Sportpesa Premier League giants Gor Mahia broke the 18 year old duck by clinching the Kenya Premier League in 2013 under former coach Bobby Williamson after a lengthy wait.

This was after a failed but close trial under Zdravko Logarusic in the previous campaigns which left the KÓgalo fans reeling in shock and nursing their mental injuries.

The Green Army have gone ahead to win three premier league titles making them the most decorated Kenyan soccer team with 16 titles. This includes the historic Mandela Cup of the 1980s that they won as a regional cup. Gor Mahia is commemorating the 50 years anniversary since the club’s inception in 1968 and there are lessons that the holding champions have penned to be emulated by other teams.

Fans are invaluable in club’s growth

For close to two decades, Gor Mahia was just but big name. Most people who were born in late 1980s and early 1990s may have grown when the club had withered and what remained were just huge following and stories of past success. But the resurgence of KÓgalo can be credited not only to the management but the fan base that joined hands to save the club when its obituary was almost being written. Known for their belligerence, KÓgalo fans once forced a coach to announce his retirement by the touchline in full view of the media.

Sponsorships are important ingredient

No sport or team can function properly without funding. Soccer fans make jokes about ‘Arabian oil money’ changing fortunes at Manchester City and PSG but such is what current soccer is all about. Proper remuneration, medical care and facilities are pertinent to success. Gor acquired sponsorships from Tuzo and later Sportpesa jumped in. For the team to have picked up to scare and shake-up the Kenyan league, such sponsorships played a part in turning around the fortunes of the club through realizing proper remuneration and purchase of players.

Proper leadership

 Pressure builds up in the run-up to the election of the officials and such fever is common in electoral process. Nonetheless, what may have been impressive is the fact that the Green Army under club Chairman Ambrose Rachier has lived up to the test of time, navigating through the tides and meeting the expectations of the fans. Despite the occasional setbacks of hooliganism where fans have been accused of engaging in violence, the club’s leadership has scored handsomely in trying to hold together to achieve results. That can be traced from smooth transition from one season to the next, and identifying good coaches.

Identifying players and coaches

With the exception of the Brazilian coach Jose Ze Maria, the rest of the Gor Mahia coaches beginning from Bobby Williamson, Frank Nuttal and now Dylan Kerr have been a hit. Perhaps other teams may just be envious and asking themselves a question like: “Where do they get them?”

It all goes to having proper strategy and knowing who you want and at what time. KÓgalo has also mastered the art of blending local players with the regional ones. This can be seen from the partnership of Jacques Tuyisenge, Meddie Kagere and other Kenyan players such as George Odhiambo pulling strings in the squad.

Next challenge?

Having dominated the Kenyan football, what remains on the plate of the Green Army is to extend with aggression to grip the regional soccer with same steal. It happens fortunately that they began CAF Champions League campaign on a positive note by beating Vegetarianos from Guinea and they will have to build on that.

 

 

 

 

 

