Goalkeeper breaks into tears, consoled by his teammates after his daughter's death

By Odero Charles Sunday, February 18th 2018 at 20:16
Naft Maysan's goalkeeper Alaa Ahmed is consoled by a teammates after the game
 

Iraqi Premier League experienced heartbreaking scenes when Naft Maysan goalkeeper Alaa Ahmed broke into tears at the end of the game against Al-Shorta after revealing to his teammates and coach that his daughter had died.

Ahmad, 21, asked his family to keep the tragic news a secret as he was desperate to play in the match Thursday in order to show off his capabilities against giants Al-Shorta.

When the rest of the players of the Naft Maysan found out what had happened, they ran to hug and support Ahmed, the goalkeeper who gave a heroic performance with a broken heart after the loss of his little girl.

"Several hours before the game my five-day-old daughter died because of complications during birth," Naft Maysan stopper Alaa Ahmad told reporters.

 
Naft Maysan stopper Alaa Ahmad

"I took a lot on myself and did not tell my teammates or coach because I knew they would refuse to let me play," he said.

Ahmad helped his underdog team to a 1-1 draw against their rivals but, while other players began celebrating at the final whistle, he said he was "hit by a bizarre sensation" and collapsed in tears.

News of Ahmad’s decision spread rapidly on social media and he was flooded with messages of support.

Pundits heaped praise on his performance, with one of the match referees saying he put in a "spectacular" showing.

NAFT MAYSAN GOALKEEPER PREMIER LEAGUE GOALKEEPER
Next Story
Man City fan thanks Sergio Aguero for saving him from stewards' wrath, gets cleared by the courts
RELATED STORIES
Mathare Utd back on top: Slum Boys leapfrog champions Gor Mahia in day of draws
Football: Dogo joins Thika as Eldoret Falcons signs up Bundi
United boss Mourinho denies rift with Pogba, slams 'lies'
LATEST STORIES
Goalkeeper breaks into tears after his daughter's death

When the rest of the players found out what happened, they ran to hug and support

Former Barcelona star terms Real Madrid win over PSG ‘injustice’ and attacks Cristiano Ronaldo

Xavi Hernadez has launched scathing attack at his former Rival club Real Madrid for what he terms as perpetrating a win of ‘injustice’ against French

Real Madrid to offer £100M plus superstar forward for Eden Hazard, strikes agreement with Harry Kane

Chelsea’s in-form forward and playmaker Eden Hazard have resurfaced once with the latest reports linking Real Madrid with a player plus cash offer.

Conte happy to have selection headache ahead of Barca clash

Antonio Conte welcomed his selection headache ahead of a vital few weeks for the English champions after a much-changed side thrashed Hull City 4-0.

Arsenal to pay huge fee for ‘under fire’ Man United defender

If Arsenal are to sign top target Chris Smalling from Manchester United they are going to have to splash £25million.

Liverpool eyeing Kenyan midfielder as a replacement for Emre Can

Liverpool are reportedly lining up a move for Tottenham midfielder Victor Wanyama.

More Stories
Goalkeeper breaks into tears after his daughter's death

When the rest of the players found out what happened, they ran to hug and support

Former Barcelona star terms Real Madrid win over PSG ‘injustice’ and attacks Cristiano Ronaldo

Xavi Hernadez has launched scathing attack at his former Rival club Real Madrid for what he terms as perpetrating a win of ‘injustice’ against French

Conte happy to have selection headache ahead of Barca clash

Antonio Conte welcomed his selection headache ahead of a vital few weeks for the English champions after a much-changed side thrashed Hull City 4-0.

FA Cup quarter-final draw results are out

FA Cup quarter-final draw

Veterans seal second stab at Club Games: At least 14 athletes return to Commonwealth contest

World beating athletes stage impressive comebacks and pick tickets to Australia.

Manchester United denied clear goal in their clash with Huddersfield

suffered another setback as confusion reigned in Manchester United's debut using th

Illness rules Pogba out of United's visit to Huddersfield

A frustrating few weeks for Manchester United's Paul Pogba continued when he was ruled out of Saturday's FA Cup fifth round trip to Huddersfield Town

Today's betting slips

View today's sure bet matches

Do the knife work yourself: Cut your own boneless chicken breast

Buying chicken breast in the butchery per kg will cost about double of a 1 kg chicken, simply because it involves a little more work with the knife

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • United boss Mourinho denies rift with Pogba, slams 'lies'

    Sat 17th Feb 2018

  • Police: Four West Brom players questioned over taxi theft

    Sat 17th Feb 2018

  • Football: FKF National Super League kicks off

    Sat 17th Feb 2018

  • Football: Dogo joins Thika as Eldoret Falcons signs up Bundi

    Sat 17th Feb 2018

  • Cautious Ulinzi host Mathare: Slum Boys will be looking for third straight victory

    Sat 17th Feb 2018

  • Today's betting slips

    Sat 17th Feb 2018

  • Illness rules Pogba out of United's visit to Huddersfield

    Sat 17th Feb 2018

  • Manchester United denied clear goal in their clash with Huddersfield

    Sat 17th Feb 2018

  • Veterans seal second stab at Club Games: At least 14 athletes return to Commonwealth contest

    Sat 17th Feb 2018

  • FA Cup quarter-final draw results are out

    Sat 17th Feb 2018

    • Sport Videos
    Scoreline: Kenya Cup performance
    Scoreline: Dhow race preparations
    Scoreline: Skating in Nakuru
    Scoreline: Weightlifting trials