Xavi Hernandez scathes at Real Madrid win over PSG saying they ‘it came out of nothing’

By Japheth Ogila Sunday, February 18th 2018 at 14:01
Former Barcelona midfielder Xavi Hernandez with Uefa Champions League trophy [Photo: Courtesy]

Former Barcelona midfielder Xavi Hernadez has launched a scathing attack at his former rival club Real Madrid for what he terms as perpetrating a win of ‘injustice’ against French giants PSG on Tuesday.

Real Madrid won 3-1 over Paris Saint Germain after being dominated by the Paris outfit. Adrien Rabiot got his name on the score sheet when he fired home from close range after getting a back-flick pass from Neymar.

However, the French giants fell when they conceded a penalty allowing Cristiano Ronaldo to slot home, before the Portuguese scored a second goal that he tapped with his knee. Marcelo wrapped up the game with a third after whipping in Marcos Asensio’s cross.

Despite enjoying possession and threatening the reigning champions, the French giants lost the game courtesy of counterattacks.

Sources reveal that the former Spain international was unhappy with the way Los Blancos approached the game but got the results. Xavi termed this an ‘injustice’ not only to the PSG fans and players but to the game.

 

“Against them, you can never lose your chance, otherwise they will punish you, but the worst thing is that they hurt the opponent with nothing. A counterattack was enough to take the victory... F***,” Said Xavi, as revealed by Sportskeeda.

He added that: “You almost think it's an injustice that PSG lost by such a big margin because it was a game that should have ended 1-1, 2-2 or 2-1 for PSG.”

The former Barcelona star dissected into Real Madrid philosophy which he said has helped them win ‘ugly’. He said that Zinedine Zidane and his team are always going results and that despite being dominated by PSG, they were able to get the results.

Xavi then turned guns to Real’s goal scorer as he argued that it would be unfair to pick the Portuguese as a better performer in that game than Neymar, mirror reveals.

"They said that Cristiano was still better than Neymar. No, no, it's unfair. What did Ronaldo do in the game, scored a penalty and a knee goal...But what about the dangerous situations created by Neymar? And the counterattacks that he launched, the fear that he sowed in Madrid?" Xavi asked.

Xavi Hernandez played for Barcelona for over a decade before moving Qatar. He is contemplating retirement after having a successful career with the Spanish giants.

 

