Neymar wants top Premier League manager to replace Unai Emery at PSG

By Robert Nyanja Saturday, February 17th 2018 at 14:11
Neymar wants Mourinho to replace Emery at PSG [Photo: Courtesy]

PSG summer signing Neymar Jr reportedly wants Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho to replace Unai Emery at PSG if they will be knocked out of the Champions League by Real Madrid.

PSG desires a world class coach instead of Emery and they have the funds to back Mourinho at the Parc des Princes.

Mourinho penned a new contract that will keep him at United untill 2020 [Photo: Courtesy]

Mourinho though signed a dew deal that will keep him at United until 2020 following their progression over his first 18 months in charge. Mourinho also suggested that he wants to stay at United for a longer period.

Neymar’s patience is wearing thin following the 3-1 loss to Real Madrid in the Champions League match first leg of the last 16 tie.

Unai Emery is under pressure ahead of Real Madrid clash in the Champions League [Photo: Courtesy]

According to Don Balon, bringing the Portuguese manager to France seems impossible following his contract renewal at Manchester United.

Neymar though believes that Mourinho would win them everything.

Neymar is also a target for the Los Blancos who are keen on signing him at the end of the season. It would be interesting to see what PSG will do with Emery if they will be ousted by Real Madrid in the second leg of the Champions League.

PSG is set to host Real Madrid in the second leg on, March 6 where a 2-0 win against Real will see them qualify for the quarter-finals.

NEYMAR UNAI EMERY JOSE MOURINHO UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
Next Story
Manchester United star who is set to retire names his successor
RELATED STORIES
What to expect from Man United and Liverpool matches…stats and predictions
Why Man United may pull a surprise and win Champions League
‘Happy’ Man United fans link Jose Mourinho to Chelsea’s troubles
LATEST STORIES
Do the knife work yourself: Cut your own boneless chicken breast

Buying chicken breast in the butchery per kg will cost about double of a 1 kg chicken, simply because it involves a little more work with the knife

Real reason why Paul Pogba was 'looking sorry' after substitution against Newcastle

Paul Pogba’s face when he was taken off in Manchester United defeat by Newcastle on the weekend spoke a thousand words.

Brazil coach Tite names squad for World Cup

Brazil national team coach Tite has named the squad he’ll be taking to Russia in the summer

Cautious Ulinzi host Mathare: Slum Boys will be looking for third straight victory

Soldiers lost last match and will be wary of Kimanzi's charges.

Football: Dogo joins Thika as Eldoret Falcons signs up Bundi

With only a week to the kick off of the 2018-2019 Football Kenya Federation Women Premier League, teams are signing up new players for the season.

Athletics: It’s tough duel as AK picks team today

It’s a do-or-die battle today as Kenyan athletes for slots to the 21st Commonwealth Games that run Gold Coast, Australia, on April 4-15.

More Stories
Neymar wants top Premier League manager to replace Unai Emery at PSG

Neymar wants a top premier league manager to replace Emery at PSG if they will be kicked out of the Champions League

Manchester United star who is set to retire names his successor

United star is set to retire at the end of the season and his successor is already known to him

Sportpesa Jackpot has been won

"We have a winner!! SportPesa is proud to announce that SportPesa Jackpot has been won

Vroooom! Rally cars in Nakuru

Top Fry Nakuru Rally defending champion Onkar Rai is the star attraction as the first round of the Kenya National Rally Championships revs-off at Naku

Manchester United set to replace longest serving player

According to The Manchester Evening News, United are looking for a long-term replacement with Mourinho preferring one with Premier League experience

Simader misses the mark but makes a point

Sabrina Simader did what no other Kenyan woman had done before; compete in the giant Slalom at the Winter Olympics.

Left Foot to launch Division Two league ties

Left Foot to launch Division Two league ties

Two costly mistakes people make in betting

There are dangers of loving a team too much. It brings over confidence that can be dangerous

TBT to Joginder Singh and Shekar Mehta, the greatest Safari Rally drivers

The late Joginder Singh and late Shekar Mehta are arguably the most successful Safari Rally drivers.

World Cup Trophy Tour important for Kenya's soccer growth

FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola is an opportunity for fans all over the world to see live the original Trophy.

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • United boss Mourinho denies rift with Pogba, slams 'lies'

    Sat 17th Feb 2018

  • Police: Four West Brom players questioned over taxi theft

    Sat 17th Feb 2018

  • Football: FKF National Super League kicks off

    Sat 17th Feb 2018

  • Football: Dogo joins Thika as Eldoret Falcons signs up Bundi

    Sat 17th Feb 2018

  • Cautious Ulinzi host Mathare: Slum Boys will be looking for third straight victory

    Sat 17th Feb 2018

  • Here is the big Champions League match KTN Home Channel will be broadcasting tonight

    Wed 14th Feb 2018

  • Ronaldo double helps Real Madrid win 3-1 over PSG

    Thu 15th Feb 2018

  • PHOTOS: Reds thrive in third kit as Liverpool run riot in Porto

    Thu 15th Feb 2018

  • FIFA to clamp down lavish spending on players, targets to tame big clubs in Europe

    Thu 15th Feb 2018

  • Manchester United star ‘facing two-year prison sentence’

    Wed 14th Feb 2018

    • Sport Videos
    Scoreline - 17th February 2018: Wazito FC ready for Homeboyz
    Scoreline - 17th February 2018: Gor Mahia taking a clear lead on KPL table
    Scoreline - 17th February 2018: Battle for Commonwealth slot going on at Kasarani
    Scoreline - 17th February 2018: Strathmore Basketball team ready to face KPA in KBF finals