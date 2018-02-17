Neymar wants top Premier League manager to replace Unai Emery at PSG

349

Neymar wants Mourinho to replace Emery at PSG [Photo: Courtesy]

PSG summer signing Neymar Jr reportedly wants Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho to replace Unai Emery at PSG if they will be knocked out of the Champions League by Real Madrid.

PSG desires a world class coach instead of Emery and they have the funds to back Mourinho at the Parc des Princes. Mourinho penned a new contract that will keep him at United untill 2020 [Photo: Courtesy]

Mourinho though signed a dew deal that will keep him at United until 2020 following their progression over his first 18 months in charge. Mourinho also suggested that he wants to stay at United for a longer period.

Neymar’s patience is wearing thin following the 3-1 loss to Real Madrid in the Champions League match first leg of the last 16 tie. Unai Emery is under pressure ahead of Real Madrid clash in the Champions League [Photo: Courtesy]

According to Don Balon, bringing the Portuguese manager to France seems impossible following his contract renewal at Manchester United.

Neymar though believes that Mourinho would win them everything.

Neymar is also a target for the Los Blancos who are keen on signing him at the end of the season. It would be interesting to see what PSG will do with Emery if they will be ousted by Real Madrid in the second leg of the Champions League.

PSG is set to host Real Madrid in the second leg on, March 6 where a 2-0 win against Real will see them qualify for the quarter-finals.