TBT to Joginder Singh and Shekar Mehta, the greatest Safari Rally drivers

Joginder Singh [Photo: Courtesy]

Joginder Singh Bhachu breathed his last in November 5, 2013 leaving trails of historic milestones ever achieved by competitors in a Safari Rally, which was named East African Safari Rally in pre-independence Kenya.

His milestone as arguably the greatest personality in the Safari Rally sport is fresh in the minds of the enthusiasts, even as the competition gets on downward spiral mode. [Photo: Courtesy]

Bhachu who was known as the “Flying Sikh” made entry into sport as an amateur in 1953 in a Coronation Rally that was aimed at entertaining the queen. According the Telegraph report, the late Bhachu who died at 81 won the event three times- in 1965, 1974 and in 1976. After winning other accolades, Joginder became an icon.

But his records can only be challenged by another man in Shekar Mehta won the event five times making him the most decorated driver. Mehta won various cars after clinching the victories in various events. Mehta also died in 2006 leaving memories of a giant that graced one of East African greatest competition.