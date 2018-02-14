Here is the big Champions League match KTN Home Channel will be broadcasting tonight

By Brian Ukaya Wednesday, February 14th 2018 at 19:52
[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Champions League: KTN Home Channel will tonight broadcast live Porto v Liverpool match

Tonight the Champions League game between Porto v Liverpool will be broadcasted live at 10.45pm on KTN Home.

Betting predictions

Liverpool & Both Teams to Score

Roberto Firmino to Score Anytime

Predictions: Liverpool to win at 2.30 odds

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Watch out:

Liverpool topped Group E with an unbeaten record to reach the last 16 of the Champions League.

Liverpool’s opponents came second in Group F.

Klopp has taken a 25-man squad to Portugal ahead of Liverpool's Champions League last-16 first-leg meeting with Porto.

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE KTN HOME CHANNEL LIVERPOOL
Next Story
Manchester United star ‘facing two-year prison sentence’
RELATED STORIES
Champions League: Ruthless City finish off Basel in 23 minutes
Champions League: Tottenham battle back to earn 2-2 draw at Juve
Champions League clash: KTN Home Channel will broadcast LIVE Porto v Liverpool match
LATEST STORIES
Here is the big Champions League match KTN Home Channel will be broadcasting tonight

Here is the big Champions League match KTN Home Channel will be broadcasting tonight

Manchester United star ‘facing two-year prison sentence’

Manchester United star ‘facing two-year prison sentence’

Huge blow for Arsenal as star striker gets injured

Arsenal handed injury blow as star striker is ruled out for six weeks

Christian Eriksen reveals how Arsenal keeper Petr Cech inspired his spectacular free-kick in Champions League

Christian Eriksen has revealed how Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech inspired his sensational free-kick in Tottenham's draw with Juventus on Tuesday night

Top Kenyan athletes pulls out of Commonwealth Games

Top and experienced Kenyan athletes pulls out of Commonwealth Games

Football body bans fans for painfully mocking Chapecoense plane crash

South American football confederation (Conmebol) made the ruling Tuesday after Nacional fans sang songs and made gestures at Chapecoense's stadium

More Stories
Here is the big Champions League match KTN Home Channel will be broadcasting tonight

Here is the big Champions League match KTN Home Channel will be broadcasting tonight

Manchester United star ‘facing two-year prison sentence’

Manchester United star ‘facing two-year prison sentence’

Huge blow for Arsenal as star striker gets injured

Arsenal handed injury blow as star striker is ruled out for six weeks

Philippe Coutinho to change his citizenship before World Cup

Philippe Coutinho is planning to acquire a European citizenship just before the World Cup kick-off.

No love lost as global stars including Ronaldo and Neymar clash on Valentine’s Day

Real Madrid's clash with PSG is one of the most awaited matches in this season's calendar.

Champions League: Tottenham battle back to earn 2-2 draw at Juve

Tottenham Hotspur recovered from conceding twice in the opening nine minutes to secure a 2-2 draw away to Juventus in the first leg of their Champions

Champions League: Ruthless City finish off Basel in 23 minutes

Manchester City effectively killed off their Champions League tie against FC Basel after 23 minutes on Tuesday, flattening the Swiss champions with th

Club Games: Kenya will not send a karate team

The Kenya Karate Federation will not field a team for the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia, set for April 4-15.

Champions League clash: KTN Home Channel will broadcast LIVE Porto v Liverpool match

The game begins at 10.45pm on Wednesday, that's Valentine's Day

Hope as Kenya’s referee shortlisted for 2018 Fifa world cup in Russia

Aden Range Marwa has again been shortlisted among the match officials who will be on duty to officiate the 2018 FIFA World cup in Russia.

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • We would have needed 10 hours to score, says Mourinho

    Sun 11th Feb 2018

  • Liverpool canter to 2-0 victory at Southampton

    Sun 11th Feb 2018

  • Balotelli 'booked for racist abuse complaint'

    Mon 12th Feb 2018

  • Franck Ribery reveals secret behind scar on his face

    Mon 12th Feb 2018

  • KPL: Mathare lick Nzoia Sugar as Tusker, Posta draw

    Mon 12th Feb 2018

  • AFC Leopards limp on: Hosts Ingwe rue missed chances in first leg fixture

    Mon 12th Feb 2018

  • Could Real Madrid lure PSG's Neymar to the Bernabeu?

    Mon 12th Feb 2018

  • Alexis Sanchez reveals why Chelsea made Lionel Messi cry

    Mon 12th Feb 2018

  • Wenger admits Aubameyang signing may have affected Lacazette’s confidence

    Mon 12th Feb 2018

  • Bayern Munich will offer fans an experience to watch the game from an executive hotel suite

    Mon 12th Feb 2018

    • Sport Videos
    Mlinda lango wa timu ya mpira ya magongo Cynthia Akinyi atuzwa mwanamichezo bora wa mwezi wa Januari
    Timu ya Shags FC yazinduliwa kukuza talanta katika kaunti ya Kisii: Zilizala Viwanjani
    Mlinda lango wa timu ya Telkom-Cynthia Akinyi atunukiwa: Zilizala Viwanjani
    Timu ya Shags FC yazinduliwa kusaidia vijana kutoka mpaka wa Kisii na Homabay: Zilizala Viwanjani