Here is the big Champions League match KTN Home Channel will be broadcasting tonight

Champions League: KTN Home Channel will tonight broadcast live Porto v Liverpool match
Tonight the Champions League game between Porto v Liverpool will be broadcasted live at 10.45pm on KTN Home.
Betting predictions
Liverpool & Both Teams to Score
Roberto Firmino to Score Anytime
Predictions: Liverpool to win at 2.30 odds
Watch out:
Liverpool topped Group E with an unbeaten record to reach the last 16 of the Champions League.
Liverpool’s opponents came second in Group F.
Klopp has taken a 25-man squad to Portugal ahead of Liverpool's Champions League last-16 first-leg meeting with Porto.