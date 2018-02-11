Interview: Why Olympic champ Kipchoge loves to run

By IAAF Sunday, February 11th 2018 at 00:12
Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge, right, follows pace makers as he aims to win the 44th Berlin marathon in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Olympic marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge is currently the undisputed world No.1 over the 26.2-mile distance.

Here the two-time Berlin and London Marathon winner explains why he runs.

“I started running because my neighbour, Patrick Sang (the 1992 Olympic and 1991 and 1993 world steeplechase silver medallist), was an athlete and I wanted to be just like him.

“Patrick came from the same village as I do and my mother used to be his teacher. I was so inspired by his success.

“While preparing for the Kenyan Championships, I wrote a letter to Patrick asking if he could write a training programme for me.

“He did so without knowing me that well and that is when my running journey really started.

“Today Patrick is still my coach — although nowadays he is far more than an athletics coach. He is also a life coach and a business coach and that’s what sets him apart from other coaches.

“One of my first races came over 10km in 2002. I won that race and it felt great. I would say that is when I first fell in love with running. Now when I miss a day’s running, it makes me feel bad. It’s like when I was younger and I missed a day at school.

“To me, running is life. I run to live longer and enjoy a healthier life.

I always say: a run in the morning is like eating a fruit a day – it chases the doctor away. It is good for your mind.

“Running has given me so much. It has allowed me to travel the world and enjoy a good lifestyle in general. I am always happy training, racing and above all, of course, when I win.

“That is the most enjoyable part to running. It gives me energy and motivation to target the next victory.

“People ask me why I run. It is for life and to inspire the younger generation to love sport and live a happy and full life. I can’t imagine a life without running.” [IAAF]

 

OLYMPIC ELIUD KIPCHOGE LONDON MARATHON
Next Story
Simader living her dream in Korea: Kenyan says it was an incredible feeling carrying country’s flag at Pyeongchang Games
RELATED STORIES
32 Russians appeal Pyeongchang exclusion to CAS
Russian athletes not yet off the hook, says IOC
Doping: More athletes from Russia may make it to Olympics
LATEST STORIES
Interview: Why Olympic champ Kipchoge loves to run

Olympic marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge is currently the undisputed world No.1 over the 26.2-mile distance.

Confederations Cup: Ingwe return to continental action after four-year absence

AFC Leopards will be hoping to keep a clean sheet and possibly secure a big win when they take on Madagascar side Fosa Juniors in a CAF Confederations

Cross Country: Kamworor rules at national meeting as Ndiwa wins in senior women race

World Half marathon champion shows his class.

Cross Country: Team to Africa Championships picked

Stacy Ndiwa and Alfred Barkach will lead Kenya’s assault at the fifth edition of the Africa Cross Country Championships in Chlef, Algeria on March 17.

Solid start for Gor Mahia: Kenyan champions beat Leones Vegetarianos in opener

Ade scores his first goal on return to K’Ogalo with Ivory Coast striker Guikan also on target.

KPL: Chemelil Sugar crucial point against hosts Bandari

Bandari battled to a barren draw against Chemelil in a Kenyan Premier League (KPL) match at Mbaraki Sports Club yesterday.

More Stories
Interview: Why Olympic champ Kipchoge loves to run

Olympic marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge is currently the undisputed world No.1 over the 26.2-mile distance.

Cross Country: Team to Africa Championships picked

Stacy Ndiwa and Alfred Barkach will lead Kenya’s assault at the fifth edition of the Africa Cross Country Championships in Chlef, Algeria on March 17.

Kiprotich wins the Access Bank Lagos Marathon

Stephen Kiprotich, has won the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon 2018

Kenyans dominate RAK Half Marathon: Chemutai misses World record by a second as Karoki wins men's race

Keittany settles for second position in women race as record holder Jepkosgei finishes fifth.

Athletics: Egerton cross country on today

Nakuru County has organised a road race to be held in a national game reserve in an effort to promote sports tourism.

Athletics stars gear for Uhuru Gardens races

Athletics stars gear for Uhuru Gardens races

Do-or-die battle on the cards

Kamworor and Rungaru to size each other up at Uhuru Gardens

Dibaba to light up IAAF Indoor meet in Madrid

Dibaba to light up IAAF Indoor meet in Madrid

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • Big Vic’s fierce goal deserves five goats: Wanyama’s killer strike against Liverpool gets fans talking

    Fri 09th Feb 2018

  • Con men using fake Facebook accounts to swindle money using Ogada’s Identities

    Fri 09th Feb 2018

  • Conte not considering Chelsea axe

    Sat 10th Feb 2018

  • Mourinho defends 'professional' Pogba

    Sat 10th Feb 2018

  • Gor Mahia eye perfect start: K’Ogalo chase continental glory

    Sat 10th Feb 2018

  • View betting tips for today's games

    Sat 10th Feb 2018

  • Tottenham's lethal Kane kills off Arsenal again

    Sat 10th Feb 2018

  • Ex-Manchester United star Liam Miller dies aged 36

    Sat 10th Feb 2018

  • Manchester City beat Leicester City 5-1 to extend lead

    Sat 10th Feb 2018

  • Top-four finish still priority for Wenger

    Sun 11th Feb 2018

    • Sport Videos
    World Boxing Bantamweight Women Champion Fatuma Zarika wins Star Times player of the month
    Sports PS Peter Kaberia is optimistic with Nyayo national stadium rehabilitation on time
    AFC Leopards set to kick off their CAF cup search against Madagascar's Fosa Junior in Kakamega
    Mwanabondia Fatuma Zarika atuzwa kama mwanamchezaji bora kwa mwezi wa disemba