Manchester City beat Leicester City 5-1 to extend lead

By Reuters Saturday, February 10th 2018 at 22:47
Raheem Sterling opened the scoring before Jamie Vardy equaliser
 

Tottenham    1 - 0   Arsenal

Everton 3 - 1   Crystal Palace

Stoke  1 - 1   Brighton

Swansea 1 - 0  Burnley

West Ham 2 - 0   Watford

Manchester City  5 - 1   Leicester

Sergio Aguero scored four goals as Manchester City extended their Premier League lead to 16 points with a 5-1 rout of Leicester City on Saturday.

Raheem Sterling opened the scoring for the hosts, converting Kevin De Bruyne's teasing cross in the third minute before Jamie Vardy equalised against the run of play with a slight deflection beating Ederson.

City started the second period in rapid fashion, Aguero scoring twice within five minutes with both goals assisted by the brilliant De Bruyne.

The Argentine completed his treble in the 77th minute, capitalising on Kasper Schmeichel's error and lifting a sublime finish over the Dane to become the fourth player to score at least 20 Premier League goals in four successive seasons.

Aguero saved the best for last, though, with a sensational dipping shot that crashed in off the underside of the crossbar.

