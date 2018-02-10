Kenyans dominate RAK Half Marathon: Chemutai misses World record by a second as Karoki wins men's race

By DENNIS OKEYO Saturday, February 10th 2018 at 00:07
10000m runner Bedan Karoki in training session ahead of Rio Olympics 2016 at Kipchoge Stadium in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County on July 21, 2016.[PHOTO:DENNIS OKEYO/STANDARD]

Keittany settles for second position in women race as record holder Jepkosgei finishes fifth.

It was double triumph for Kenyans as Bedan Karoki and Fancy Chemutai took top honours in the men’s and women’s races at the 12th edition of Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) Half Marathon yesterday morning.

Karoki, 27, powered home in 58 minutes and 42 seconds setting a new course record while Chemutai clocked 1:04.53 just a second shy of the women’s world record of 1:04:52 being held by compatriot Joyciline Jepkosgei.

Japan-based Karoki’s win was more comfortable in the men’s race as he beat the 21-year old Ethiopian Jemal Yimer by 18 seconds who was making his debut in half marathon.

By half way mark in men’s race, Karoki, Edwin Kiptoo, Joram Okombo, Alex Kibet and the Yimer formed the leading pack before Karoki made the winning move at 15km to win his second RAK victory.

Kibet finished third in 59:00 as Okombo settled for fourth place in a time of 59:06 while Moris Gachaga (59:37) was fifth.

“I wasn’t sure of victory, but glad to successfuly defend my title and set a new course record. My focus now shifts to IAAF Half Marathon next month in Valencia,” Karoki said.

In the women’s star-studded line-up, Kenyan stars swept 1-5 positions with 23-year-old Chemutai, who announced her arrival in the road running competition last year at Valencia Half Marathon running stride for stride with Keitany.

The women’s race was historic in quality and can lay claim to being the greatest women’s half ever held.

Two women broke 65:00 in the same race for the first time, four women broke 66:00 in the same race for the first time (previous best was two), seven women broke 67:00 in the same race for the first time (previous best was six), nine women broke 68:00 in the same race for the first time (previous best was seven), and 11 women broke 69:00 in the same race for the first time (previous best was 10) as all-time marks for place were established for the 2nd- through 11th-place finishers.

Both Joyciline Jepkosgei and Fancy Chemutai had requested a fast pace, and the race did indeed go out fast, with the leaders hitting 5k in 15:13 and 10k in 30:33.

At that point, the top group was down to four women — Jepkosgei, Chemutai, Keitany, and Caroline Kipkirui, who was second at the Houston Half Marathon on January 14. The group was small for good reason: 30:33 is 64:27 pace — a full 24 seconds under the world record!

Shockingly, it was Jepkosgei, the woman who broke the WR twice last year and hadn’t lost on the roads since the 2017 RAK Half, who was the first to crack as she fell off during the 14th kilometer.

Kipkirui hung on longer, and even when she started to get dropped during the 20th kilometer, she kept the deficit to around 10 meters for several minutes before Chemutai and Keitany accelerated away.

KEITTANY FANCY CHEMUTAI RAS AL KHAIMAH
Next Story
Sports festival: Champs Kaya Tiwi tipped to boss Shanzu tourney
LATEST STORIES
Kiprotich wins the Access Bank Lagos Marathon

Stephen Kiprotich, has won the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon 2018

6 things noticed from Arsenal training ahead of Tottenham clash

Arsenal face Spurs on Saturday in what will be something of a showpiece North London Derby at Wembley.

Former Manchester United midfielder dead aged 36 after cancer battle

Former Manchester United and Republic of Ireland midfielder has died aged 36 after a battle with cancer.

Achesa: From boxer to Sports CS

The vetting of Sports and Heritage Cabinet nominee Rashid Achesa was like no other.

Gor Mahia eye perfect start: K’Ogalo chase continental glory

Equatorial Guinea side Leones Vegetarianos face KPL champs in Machakos.

Kenyans register poor show: National team in tough battle for World Cup qualifiers

UAE show no mercy for team ranked way above them.

More Stories
Kiprotich wins the Access Bank Lagos Marathon

Stephen Kiprotich, has won the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon 2018

Kenyans dominate RAK Half Marathon: Chemutai misses World record by a second as Karoki wins men's race

Keittany settles for second position in women race as record holder Jepkosgei finishes fifth.

Athletics: Egerton cross country on today

Nakuru County has organised a road race to be held in a national game reserve in an effort to promote sports tourism.

Athletics stars gear for Uhuru Gardens races

Athletics stars gear for Uhuru Gardens races

Do-or-die battle on the cards

Kamworor and Rungaru to size each other up at Uhuru Gardens

Dibaba to light up IAAF Indoor meet in Madrid

Dibaba to light up IAAF Indoor meet in Madrid

It’s time to defend title: Jelimo and Ndiwa to fly police flag in trials

AK to pick squad at Lotto National Cross Country Championships on Saturday.

32 Russians appeal Pyeongchang exclusion to CAS

Thirty-two Russian athletes appealed their Pyeongchang Olympics exclusion by the International Olympic Committee over a doping scandal.

Athletics: Emmanuel Korir breaks African Indoor record

Kenyan sensation Emmanuel Korir announced himself on his return, breaking the African Indoor record in the 800m at the NYRR Millrose Game in New York

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • Big Vic’s fierce goal deserves five goats: Wanyama’s killer strike against Liverpool gets fans talking

    Fri 09th Feb 2018

  • Con men using fake Facebook accounts to swindle money using Ogada’s Identities

    Fri 09th Feb 2018

  • Conte not considering Chelsea axe

    Sat 10th Feb 2018

  • Mourinho defends 'professional' Pogba

    Sat 10th Feb 2018

  • Gor Mahia eye perfect start: K’Ogalo chase continental glory

    Sat 10th Feb 2018

  • Messi reveals his next move after leaving Barcelona

    Thu 08th Feb 2018

  • Arsenal squad vs Tottenham revealed

    Fri 09th Feb 2018

  • 6 things noticed from Arsenal training ahead of Tottenham clash

    Sat 10th Feb 2018

  • Manchester United star Alexis Sanchez sentenced for tax fraud

    Wed 07th Feb 2018

  • Shedu appeals for medical assistance

    Thu 08th Feb 2018

    • Sport Videos
    World Boxing Bantamweight Women Champion Fatuma Zarika wins Star Times player of the month
    Sports PS Peter Kaberia is optimistic with Nyayo national stadium rehabilitation on time
    AFC Leopards set to kick off their CAF cup search against Madagascar's Fosa Junior in Kakamega
    Mwanabondia Fatuma Zarika atuzwa kama mwanamchezaji bora kwa mwezi wa disemba