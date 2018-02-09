Arsenal squad vs Tottenham revealed

By Mirror Friday, February 9th 2018 at 15:41
[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Arsenal could be without Petr Cech for Saturday's Premier League north London derby against Tottenham at Wembley.

The experienced goalkeeper was forced off in the win over Everton with a calf problem and has not trained since as David Ospina prepares to deputise.

Nacho Monreal also came off in that 5-1 victory due to illness but should be available to retain his place while Danny Welbeck (hip) is back in contention. Santi Cazorla (Achilles) remains a long-term absentee.

Tottenham's January signing Lucas Moura could make the squad after working on his fitness this week while Toby Alderweireld is in line to start after playing 90 minutes against Newport on Wednesday.

Harry Winks, Serge Aurier and Danny Rose all returned in the FA Cup fourth round in midweek and are also in contention.

Provisional squad: Lloris, Vorm, Gazzaniga, Rose, Davies, Walker-Peters, Vertonghen, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Dier, Foyth, Aurier, Trippier, Wanyama, Sissoko, Winks, Dembele, Oakley-Boothe, Alli, Eriksen, Son, Lamela, Llorente, Kane.

Arsenal provisional squad: Cech, Ospina, Macey, Mertesacker, Holding, Mustafi, Koscielny, Chambers, Monreal, Mavropanos, Bellerin, Nelson, Kolasinac, Maitland-Niles, Wilshere, Xhaka, Elneny, Ramsey, Ozil, Iwobi, Welbeck, Mkhitaryan, Aubameyang, Lacazette.

Provisional Spurs squad: Lloris, Vorm, Gazzaniga, Rose, Davies, Walker-Peters, Vertonghen, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Dier, Foyth, Aurier, Trippier, Wanyama, Sissoko, Winks, Dembele, Oakley-Boothe, Alli, Eriksen, Son, Lamela, Llorente, Kane.

ARSENAL PREMIER LEAGUE TOTTENHAM
Next Story
West Brom's Rodriguez charged over alleged racial abuse - FA
RELATED STORIES
Mourinho defends 'professional' Pogba
Conte not considering Chelsea axe
Big Vic’s fierce goal deserves five goats: Wanyama’s killer strike against Liverpool gets fans talking
LATEST STORIES
Kenyans register poor show: National team in tough battle for World Cup qualifiers

UAE show no mercy for team ranked way above them.

Boxing: Zarika scoops SJAK award

World Boxing Council (WBC) Super bantamweight women champion, Fatuma ‘Iron Fist’ Zarika is the SJAK Sports Personality of the Month for December 2017.

Kenyans dominate RAK Half Marathon: Chemutai misses World record by a second as Karoki wins men's race

Keittany settles for second position in women race as record holder Jepkosgei finishes fifth.

Athletics: Egerton cross country on today

Nakuru County has organised a road race to be held in a national game reserve in an effort to promote sports tourism.

Mourinho defends 'professional' Pogba

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho offered a robust defence of Paul Pogba on Friday after the midfielder was criticised in the British media for

Conte not considering Chelsea axe

Antonio Conte says he has not even considered the possibility of leaving Premier League champions Chelsea despite the increasing speculation over his

More Stories
Mourinho defends 'professional' Pogba

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho offered a robust defence of Paul Pogba on Friday after the midfielder was criticised in the British media for

Conte not considering Chelsea axe

Antonio Conte says he has not even considered the possibility of leaving Premier League champions Chelsea despite the increasing speculation over his

Big Vic’s fierce goal deserves five goats: Wanyama’s killer strike against Liverpool gets fans talking

2:30pm Arrival of fans, 3:30pm 5:30pm watching Tottenham Vs Arsenal as we have mbuzi choma 5:30pm - 12:00am Drinks Time

Arsenal squad vs Tottenham revealed

Arsenal squad vs Tottenham revealed

West Brom's Rodriguez charged over alleged racial abuse - FA

West Brom's Rodriguez charged over alleged racial abuse - FA

Swansea skipper Rangel faces surgery for abductor problem

Swansea skipper Rangel faces surgery for abductor problem

Tottenham vs Arsenal derby

Victory for Spurs would put them seven points clear of their rivals

Messi reveals his next move after leaving Barcelona

Barcelona star Lionel Messi reveals his next move after leaving Barcelona

Manchester United 'blame' Trump for losses

How Donald Trump cost Manchester United £48.8m

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • Big Vic’s fierce goal deserves five goats: Wanyama’s killer strike against Liverpool gets fans talking

    Fri 09th Feb 2018

  • Con men using fake Facebook accounts to swindle money using Ogada’s Identities

    Fri 09th Feb 2018

  • Conte not considering Chelsea axe

    Sat 10th Feb 2018

  • Mourinho defends 'professional' Pogba

    Sat 10th Feb 2018

  • Why Glazer family missed Man United Munich air disaster commemoration second time

    Wed 07th Feb 2018

  • Messi reveals his next move after leaving Barcelona

    Thu 08th Feb 2018

  • Arsenal squad vs Tottenham revealed

    Fri 09th Feb 2018

  • Manchester United star Alexis Sanchez sentenced for tax fraud

    Wed 07th Feb 2018

  • Shedu appeals for medical assistance

    Thu 08th Feb 2018

  • Kenya ready to host the World Cup

    Thu 08th Feb 2018

    • Sport Videos
    World Boxing Bantamweight Women Champion Fatuma Zarika wins Star Times player of the month
    Sports PS Peter Kaberia is optimistic with Nyayo national stadium rehabilitation on time
    AFC Leopards set to kick off their CAF cup search against Madagascar's Fosa Junior in Kakamega
    Mwanabondia Fatuma Zarika atuzwa kama mwanamchezaji bora kwa mwezi wa disemba