“I lost my parents 20 years ago and I thank Wanyama for saving my bet during Liverpool vs Tottenham,” says SportPesa jackpot winner

Gordon Paul Ogada (R) receiving paycheck from SportPesa official [Photo: Courtesy]

Victor Mugubi Wanyama raced to the pitch with 10 minutes to the final whistle as English side Tottenham Hotspurs trailed Liverpool by 1-0 in an English premier league match. Wanyama fired a screamer 25 yards to the top left corner beating Liverpool keeper Loris Karius to give the Londoners a glimmer of hope.

Harry Kane would then slot home a controversial penalty to level the scores and cancel Mohammed Salah’s brace and gifting Tottenham a draw.

As Wanyama gripped the headlines, his right foot had just blessed one Gordon Paul Ogada, a would-be KShs 230,742,881 SportPesa jackpot winner, who was anxious and had his fingers crossed to get the money.

“On my way home a friend of mine called and told me that the Lion of Muthurwa, Wanyama had scored for Spurs, keeping alive my slip,” said Ogada, as he narrated to SportPesa about his defining moments of history.

The 30 year old would then have to wait for a draw to be conducted on game number 11, which pitted French League 1 sides Troyes and Dijon in league match. He waited anxiously while glued to the screens. Ogada’s moment of luck came into fruition as the draw favoured the home team win and there he was- he had ticked all the bets.

On Wednesday morning, February 7, the father of two received a treat he would only imagine. A silver Chrysler limousine was sent to pick him and his close family members from a hotel where they spent the night. Crowds were gathered to have a glimpse at Kenya’s first person to win the largest multimillion gaming lottery.

He splashed cash through the window to share his possession with the rest as the guarded vehicle moved along the stretch of Langata Road to Carnivore Restaurant, where he was going to pick his paycheck.

While accompanied by the former jackpot winner Samuel Abisai, Ogada talked about his journey to winning the jackpot. He had a message for the fellow gamers as revealed by SportPesa.

“For everyone that thinks this jackpot is not real can use me as a testimony now. I play on SportPesa daily and I just want to tell everyone out there that you can also win.” He said.

“I use my laptop to analyze games before I place my choices and this time it is only by the grace of God that I managed to get all 17 predictions correct,” Ogada told.

“We are extremely excited that someone has finally won this money- as we are always saying we are made of winners.”

His date with positive destiny elicited nostalgic memories of having to go through the rough patches in life.

“Life has not been easy since my parents died 20 years ago. I’m very grateful to God for the win and coming through for me.”

Gordon Ogada who has been staying in Kibera estate took a tour in his neighbourhood. His smile was shared by his wife, with whom he has two twin boys.

Meanwhile SportPesa CEO Ronald Karuri said that the mega jackpot is not only aimed at rewarding their gaming clients but is also a conduit through which they empower the society econoimically.