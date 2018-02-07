“I lost my parents 20 years ago and I thank Wanyama for saving my bet during Liverpool vs Tottenham,” says SportPesa jackpot winner

By Japheth Ogila Wednesday, February 7th 2018 at 18:24
Gordon Paul Ogada (R) receiving paycheck from SportPesa official [Photo: Courtesy]

Victor Mugubi Wanyama raced to the pitch with 10 minutes to the final whistle as English side Tottenham Hotspurs trailed Liverpool by 1-0 in an English premier league match. Wanyama fired a screamer 25 yards to the top left corner beating Liverpool keeper Loris Karius to give the Londoners a glimmer of hope.

Harry Kane would then slot home a controversial penalty to level the scores and cancel Mohammed Salah’s brace and gifting Tottenham a draw.

As Wanyama gripped the headlines, his right foot had just blessed one Gordon Paul Ogada, a would-be KShs 230,742,881 SportPesa jackpot winner, who was anxious and had his fingers crossed to get the money.

“On my way home a friend of mine called and told me that the Lion of Muthurwa, Wanyama had scored for Spurs, keeping alive my slip,” said Ogada, as he narrated to SportPesa about his defining moments of history.

The 30 year old would then have to wait for a draw to be conducted on game number 11, which pitted French League 1 sides Troyes and Dijon in league match. He waited anxiously while glued to the screens.  Ogada’s moment of luck came into fruition as the draw favoured the home team win and there he was- he had ticked all the bets.

On Wednesday morning, February 7, the father of two received a treat he would only imagine. A silver Chrysler limousine was sent to pick him and his close family members from a hotel where they spent the night. Crowds were gathered to have a glimpse at Kenya’s first person to win the largest multimillion gaming lottery.

He splashed cash through the window to share his possession with the rest as the guarded vehicle moved along the stretch of Langata Road to Carnivore Restaurant, where he was going to pick his paycheck.

While accompanied by the former jackpot winner Samuel Abisai, Ogada talked about his journey to winning the jackpot. He had a message for the fellow gamers as revealed by SportPesa.

“For everyone that thinks this jackpot is not real can use me as a testimony now. I play on SportPesa daily and I just want to tell everyone out there that you can also win.” He said.

“I use my laptop to analyze games before I place my choices and this time it is only by the grace of God that I managed to get all 17 predictions correct,” Ogada told.

“We are extremely excited that someone has finally won this money- as we are always saying we are made of winners.”

His date with positive destiny elicited nostalgic memories of having to go through the rough patches in life.

“Life has not been easy since my parents died 20 years ago. I’m very grateful to God for the win and coming through for me.”

Gordon Ogada who has been staying in Kibera estate took a tour in his neighbourhood. His smile was shared by his wife, with whom he has two twin boys.

Meanwhile SportPesa CEO Ronald Karuri said that the mega jackpot is not only aimed at rewarding their gaming clients but is also a conduit through which they empower the society econoimically.

 

 

 

 

 

GORDON PAUL OGADA MEGA JACKPOT WINNER SPORTPESA
Next Story
Manchester United star Alexis Sanchez sentenced for tax fraud
RELATED STORIES
Slumdog millionaire? Kibera man wins big
Kibera man who won Sh230M SportPesa Jackpot dishes out money as he arrives in style to pick up his cheque
SportPesa unveils the new jackpot winner, Kibera man
LATEST STORIES
Former Liverpool striker Diouf ready to become Senegal president

Former Liverpool striker Diouf ready to become Senegal president

Why it’s all gone wrong for Chelsea

Why it’s all gone wrong for Chelsea

Do-or-die battle on the cards

Kamworor and Rungaru to size each other up at Uhuru Gardens

Ronaldo down but not out

Cristiano has only scored eight goals in 17 La Liga games this season.

Kenyans eye victory in Namibia

Kenya face United Arab Emirates in the opening match today as they chase a slot in next month’s World Cup qualifiers.

Naming team no walk in the park for coach Kerr

Gor Mahia head coach Dylan Kerr has said picking his final squad for Saturday’s CAF Champions League preliminary round first leg match is not an easy

More Stories
Slumdog millionaire? Kibera man wins big

Joy sweeps a city shanty as Paul Ogada is declared winner of the SportPesa Sh230 million jackpot

Kibera man who won Sh230M SportPesa Jackpot dishes out money as he arrives in style to pick up his cheque

Sh230M SportPesa Jackpot winner arrives in style to pick up his cheque

“I lost my parents 20 years ago, I thank Wanyama for saving my bet in Liverpool -Tottenham draw,” says SportPesa jackpot winner

As Wanyama gripped the headlines, his right foot had just blessed one Gordon Paul Ogada, a would-be KShs 230,742,881 SportPesa jackpot winner.

SportPesa unveils the new jackpot winner, Kibera man

Kenya’s betting firm SportPesa have unveiled the winner of Mega Jackpot Shs 230 Million Gordon Paul Ogada this afternoon.

Samuel Abisai welcomes new jackpot winner, worth Shs 230Million

Kenya’s betting firm Sportpesa has rolled out a treat for the new Mega Jackpot winner Gordon Ogada Paul, who bagged Shs 230 Million early this week.

Why Man United may pull a surprise and win Champions League

Man United have the squad depth to cope with the demands of the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup.

Why Wenger is smiling again

Arsene Wenger can suddenly look to a brighter future, thanks to a revitalised attack spearheaded by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Lucky Kenyan wins Sh230 Million SportPesa Jackpot

SportPesa Mega Jackpot has been won

‘Happy’ Man United fans link Jose Mourinho to Chelsea’s troubles

Chelsea's 4-1 defeat at Watford on Monday night has deepened the growing sense of doom around both the club and manager Antonio Conte.

Conte sends players on leave as Spanish coach is tipped for Chelsea job

Chelsea coach Antonio Conte has given his players a two-day leave after 4-1 thrashing by Watford at Vacarage Road on Monday night.

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • Ways to increase your betting odds

    Mon 05th Feb 2018

  • Ex-Arsenal star Emmanuel Eboue has spoken AGAIN about his heartbreaking struggles

    Mon 05th Feb 2018

  • Continental football: Kenya’s representatives start at preliminary level against unknown clubs

    Tue 06th Feb 2018

  • Upsets mark first day of KPL: Tusker rejects shine as underdogs pull off surprises in the season opener

    Tue 06th Feb 2018

  • Football: League ties head to Bomu Stadium

    Tue 06th Feb 2018

  • The winner of Sh230million SportPesa mega jackpot identified

    Wed 07th Feb 2018

  • The first photo of Sh230million SportPesa mega jackpot winner REVEALED!

    Wed 07th Feb 2018

  • Football: Mully Family donates to FKF leagues

    Wed 07th Feb 2018

  • Matano not a worried man: Despite signing 16 players, fans still unhappy with team's show

    Wed 07th Feb 2018

  • Watford star Richarlison reveals why he cried during their 4-1 win over Chelsea

    Wed 07th Feb 2018

    • Sport Videos
    Former Harambee Stars player Rishadi Shedu urges well wishers for assistance
    World Cup trophy to arrive in Kenya on February 26th 2018
    Harambee Stars Head Coach Paul Put wants more time to improve the squad
    Aliyekuwa mchezaji wa timu ya taifa Harambee Stars Rishadi Shedu auguza jeraha la mguu