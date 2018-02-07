Samuel Abisai welcomes new jackpot winner, worth Shs 230Million

345

[Photo: Courtesy]

Kenya’s betting firm Sportpesa has rolled out a treat for the new Mega Jackpot winner Gordon Ogada Paul, who bagged Shs 230 Million early this week. Ogada is poised to be unveiled and the company has confirmed the presence of former winner Samuel Abisai to pick his fellow millionaire.

In their twitter page, Sportpesa posted the following: Former jackpot winner Samuel Abisai [Photo: Courtesy]

“Finally the day we all have been waiting for! Today we unveil our newest multi-millionaire of Kshs.230,742,881 and guess who is here to pick him up. Our very own, first time winner of Mega Jackpot of kshs.221, 301,602, Samuel Abisai. Keep it here for more updates.”