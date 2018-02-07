Borussia boss attacks Aubameyang for sabotage, warns remaining players

345

Borussia Dortmund chief Hans-Joachim Wtazke [Photo: Courtesy]

German club Borussia Dortmund has harshly criticized new Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for playing ‘dirty antics’ on them to force a move away to Arsenal.

Club chief Hans-Joachim Watzke seems to be very angry with his former hitman for what he believes to have been a choreographed move to compel the German champions to sell.

According to Watzke, Aubameyang intentionally withheld his services for the club by posting poor results to force his ‘dream move.’ He says that such a decision is of terrible state and the club in the past as their struggles in European and Bundesliga campaigns fell apart.

UK based media, The Week, has revealed that the club chief has opened up about his plans to severely punish players who will withhold their services against the club in the future.

“I laid it on the line for the squad: the next player who does something like that will fail miserably,” he said.

As he remarked, this was not apparently the first time that a leading player was forcing a move from Signal Iduna Park through ‘shoddy’ tactics.

“The next player who tries to put us under pressure by withholding performances or even going on strike will not get a pass and will instead sit in the stands. They are all aware of it. This is now a public statement. Following Dembele and Aubameyang, there is now an overriding interest for the club - we need to get a better structure into our squad again.” Watzke emphasized as he gave a warning shot to the players.

Borussia Dortmund sold the Gabon international to the English side Arsenal in a £ 56 Million deal. The German giants have acquired Michy Batshuayi to fill the void that was left by their leading scorer.

Watzke was responding to the Aubameyang’s apology to the club following his latest awful display before moving to Arsenal. An indication that he may have deliberately withheld his services to the club.