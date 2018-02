77

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Southern branch has received trophies ahead of the new season.

Mully Chidren’s Family donated a set of trophies to be competed for by teams from Kitui, Makueni and Machakos leagues.

The cups will be used to reward the winning teams, best player and best goalkeeper. The firm's Financial Director Grace Mulli said they were delighted to be associated with efforts to promote sports in the region.