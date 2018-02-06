The first photo believed to be of Sh230m SportPesa mega jackpot winner REVEALED

77

First picture believed to be of Gordon Ogada Paul

The first photo of a man believed to be the winner of Kshs 230,742,881 SportPesa mega jackpot has emerged online ahead of the official announcement.

In an undated photo trending online, Gordon Ogada Paul appeared relaxed dressed in Khaki trousers with a black shirt not knowing that he was going to become a millionaire.

Ogada from Migori County, who is now the third Mega Jackpot winner, correctly predicted 17 out of the 17 Mega Jackpot games to win the biggest payout in African football history.

Samuel Abisai,29, was the first ever SportPesa Mega Jackpot winner and the first to win such an amount in the region’s gaming industry history.

The second mega jackpot was won by three people who shared Sh111,176,374 in May last year.

If rumors are to be believed, then let's wait for the official update from SportPesa.

SportPesa runs the Mega Jackpot games every weekend which will start over again at Sh100 million and the amount keeps increasing weekly until someone wins by correctly predicting the outcome of 17 games.