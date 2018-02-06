Netball: Stage set for polls on March 24

By Odero Charles Tuesday, February 6th 2018 at 00:24

All is set for the Kenya Netball Federation (KNF) elections on March 24 in Nairobi.

In a communication to its affiliates, the federation's secretary general, Lilian Anupi, said the elections would be preceded by branch elections from February 24.

She said due to the ongoing renovations at Nyayo Stadium, it would not be possible to hold the elections at the Kenya National Sports Council boardroom and added that an alternative venue would be announced soon.

The KNF executive committee has been accused of dragging its feet over the elections.

KENYA NETBALL FEDERATION KENYA NATIONAL SPORTS COUNCIL
