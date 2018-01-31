Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang completes club-record move to Arsenal as Gunners agree £56m deal for Dortmund striker

By Mirror Wednesday, January 31st 2018 at 15:49
Arsene Wenger with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after he signed for Arsenal[Photo:Courtesy]

Arsenal have completed the signing of Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang from Borussia Dortmund.

The striker will sign a three-year deal at the Emirates after making it clear he wanted to leave Borussia Dortmund in a £56m deal.

The 28-year-old was identified by Gunners boss Arsene Wenger as his first-choice replacement for Alexis Sanchez who has joined Manchester United.

Aubameyang leaves Germany under a cloud following a string of disciplinary issues in the Bundesliga.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang signs for Arsenal [Photo:Courtesy]

Dortmund announced his exit on deadline day, with Michy Batshuayi set to replace him.

BVB sporting director Michael Zorc explains: "Apart from the unpleasant events of recent weeks, we like to remember that the story of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at BVB for more than four years was a single success story.

"He has done great things for Borussia Dortmund at this time, scored many important goals and is part of the team that brought the DFB Cup to Dortmund in 2017. We wish Pierre-Emerick all the best for his future at Arsenal."

Arsenal unveils Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang [Photo:Courtesy]

But his prowess in front of goal is undeniable after scoring 141 goals in 212 appearances in four-and-a-half seasons.

Aubameyang will link up with former Dortmund teammate Henrikh Mkhitaryan after the Armenian joined Arsenal as part of the Sanchez deal.

ARSENAL BORUSSIA DORTMUND ARSENE WENGER PIERRE-EMERICK AUBAMEYANG
