Sturridge joins West Brom on loan

Liverpool and England striker Daniel Sturridge has joined West Bromwich Albion on loan until the end of the season, the Premier League club announced on Monday.

Sturridge was once a major star alongside Luis Suarez and Raheem Sterling at Liverpool but has fallen out of favour under Jurgen Klopp and has only started five league games for the Reds this season, scoring twice.

The 28-year-old, who was born in nearby Birmingham, has scored 74 Premier League goals over the course of his career, which has also seen him turn out for Manchester City and Chelsea.