City eyes League Cup final against either Chelsea or Arsenal

By AFP Wednesday, January 24th 2018 at 13:05
Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero celebrates his goal against Bristol City in the League Cup match [Photo: Courtesy]

Pep Guardiola saw his Manchester City side pushed hard before defeating second-tier Bristol City in an entertaining League Cup semi-final on Tuesday to leave him one game away from winning his first major trophy in English football. 

Guardiola's runaway Premier League leaders, eyeing an unprecedented season quadruple given they also remain involved in both the FA Cup and Champions League, won 3-2 on the night for a 5-3 aggregate win over the Championship side.

They kicked off with a narrow advantage at Ashton Gate after a 2-1 first-leg win at the Etihad Stadium.

But goals either side of half-time from Leroy Sane and Sergio Aguero effectively saw Manchester City to a win on Tuesday and success over over the two legs as they reached their first final under former Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager Guardiola.

Bristol City were undaunted, however, with Marlon Pack pulling a goal back in the 64th minute before Aden Flint scored deep into stoppage time.

However, there was still time for Kevin De Bruyne to round off the scoring for Manchester City.

Guardiola's men will now face the winners of Wednesday's Emirates Stadium semi-final between their Premier League rivals Arsenal and Chelsea at Wembley on February 25, with the two London clubs deadlocked at 0-0 after a first-leg stalemate.

"We are so happy to be there, to reach this final," Guardiola, whose debut season as City boss last term saw him end a campaign without a trophy for the first time in his managerial career, told Sky Sports.

"We played an amazing game until 2-0 and then we lost control, these type of games never end until the end.

"This is a lesson for next weekend in Cardiff in the FA Cup and especially for the Champions League," the Spaniard warned.

- 'Judged on trophies' -

"At 2-0 we knew it would be easier because they needed three or four goals but with one minute left it was 2-2 and anything could happen."

Guardiola played down the personal importance of reaching a Wembley final, saying: "It's not for me, it's for Manchester City, a club who are trying to reach another level. 

"I know that we will be judged by trophies we win but we are so happy," he insisted. "Nobody can take away what we have done, but Chelsea or Arsenal are strong teams."

Meanwhile Pack summed up the mood of the home side by saying: I'm proud of the boys and proud to be part of this team. Hopefully we can take this into the league now and keep it going."

Pep Guardiola will be waiting anxiously to know the side that he will be facing in the Carabao League cup final, as Arsenal take on Chelsea in the second leg of the League Cup match set to be played at Emirates Stadium.

Arsene Wenger’s Arsenal held Chelsea for a 0-0 draw at the Stamford Bridge in the first leg of the match and will be envying his chances against the Italian.

Manchester City have so far played against the big teams. The league leaders dug a 1-0 win over defending champions Chelsea at the Stamford Bridge as well as winning against Arsenal. Nonetheless, either of the teams will stage a formidable fight in the finals and such will only mean that the clash will be mouthwatering.

 

 

 

Arsenal set to sign former Manchester United star

Could this be the new Manchester United jersey? 'Leaked' image reveals new ultra-stylish kit design

Arsenal set to sign former Manchester United star

Could this be the new Manchester United jersey? 'Leaked' image reveals new ultra-stylish kit design

