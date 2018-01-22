George Weah set for historic day as he takes oathe of office as Liberia's President

By AFP Monday, January 22nd 2018 at 08:18
Liberia's President-Elect George Opong Weah [Photo: Courtesy]

George Weah emerged from Liberia's slums to become a superstar footballer in the 1990s, and has spent the last 13 years building political credibility to match his status as a sporting icon.

Weah, 51, put education, job creation and infrastructure at the centre of his policy platform to beat outgoing Vice President Joseph Boakai to the presidency, and expectations are sky-high he will deliver for the country's youthful population.

"I am a human being, I strive to be excellent, and I can be successful," Weah told journalists ahead of his inauguration, countering critics who say he is ill-prepared for office after serving in the Senate for just over three years.

The first African player to win both FIFA's World Player of the Year trophy and the Ballon d'Or, Weah was largely absent from Liberia during the 1989-2003 civil war period, playing for a string of top-flight European teams including Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan, and later Chelsea.

Weah becomes the 25th president of the west African nation, taking power from President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf after 12 years and completing its first democratic transition since 1944.

"We love him, we just love him," said mature student Moses Adams, as he watched Weah and his veterans' team play a friendly game against the army ahead of his inauguration.

"I expect big change. I expect our lives to be better. I expect prices of things to go down, and I expect schools to be given priority," Adams said.

Weah faces the challenges of a depressed export economy highly reliant on rubber and iron ore, and has pledged to make the country more self-sufficient by transforming the agriculture sector and providing vocational training.

Sirleaf maintained a peace desperately needed after a war that killed a quarter of a million people, but extreme poverty remains the norm for most Liberians.

- 'He has a mission' -

A member of the Kru ethnic group, Weah was raised by his grandmother on a reclaimed swamp in one of the worst slums of the capital Monrovia.

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has likened Weah's life to a film script, while the former striker has described Wenger as a "father figure" who stood by him as he faced racist attacks in Europe.

Wenger signed Weah in 1988 when he was manager of Monaco, guiding his career for the next four years, and views the 1995 FIFA world player of the year as a shining example to the rest of the game.

"I remember when I saw him for the first time in Monaco, coming in a bit lost, not knowing anybody, not being rated by anybody as a player and after, in 1995, becoming the best player in the world," Wenger said in January.

"Now he's president of his country -- it's an unbelievable story. But it's down to the fact that one thing that was common in George's attitude is being strong mentally, absolutely unbelievably convinced that he has a mission."

- 'All up to him' -

Younger voters have overwhelmingly favoured Weah, helping to propel him to power, but they are expecting quick results.

"The expectation of the people and the country is all up to him (Weah). Everybody believes that if he fails us, the majority will be disappointed with politics," said Samuel Harmon, 30, a street trader.

Critics however accuse Weah's Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) of having too vague a political platform, and have challenged his long absences from the senate since being elected in a 2014 race he won over Sirleaf's son.

Weah has also fended off barbs over his vice presidential pick, Jewel Howard-Taylor, the ex-wife of jailed former president and warlord Charles Taylor.

Howard-Taylor is also a respected senator in her own right, and brought him important votes in the key county of Bong. Along with Sirleaf, she is one of few powerful women in Liberian public life.

Weah is married to Clar Weah, and their son Timothy signed a professional football contract with Paris Saint-Germain in July 2017.

 

GEORGE WEAH AFRICAN PLAYER BALLON D'OR LIBERIA
Next Story
Sanchez pictured in Manchester United shirt
LATEST STORIES
Hazard urges Chelsea to drop their search for a new striker

Chelsea are still chasing another striker this month to give Antonio Conte an alternative option up front and the list of target-men on their January.

Veteran referee warns against the use of VAR at World Cup 2018

The fate of the VAR in Russia this June will be debated at a key meeting of the International Football Association Board

League Cup mystery: Who ‘stole’ part of it?

Jose Mourinho’s men have misplaced the base for the League Cup and have been proudly displaying the trophy in the club.

From Soccer to Presidency: George Weah to take oath of office

Weah becomes the 25th president of the west African nation, taking power from President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.

Sanchez pictured in Manchester United shirt

Alexis Sanchez has been pictured in a Manchester United shirt

Players picked for Dubai trip

More than 50 players turned up yesterday for the Woodcreek School grading tournament. The event is organised by the Priv

More Stories
From Soccer to Presidency: George Weah to take oath of office

Weah becomes the 25th president of the west African nation, taking power from President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.

Sanchez pictured in Manchester United shirt

Alexis Sanchez has been pictured in a Manchester United shirt

Players picked for Dubai trip

More than 50 players turned up yesterday for the Woodcreek School grading tournament. The event is organised by the Priv

Juan Mata linked with exit

Manchester United star Juan Mata has emerged as a transfer target for former club Valencia.

Transfers: Luke Shaw and Anthony Martial Arsenal links

Arsenal reportedly wanted Luke Shaw as part of a deal for Alexis Sanchez.

Arsenal news: Update on Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Arsenal are set to finally sign Henrikh Mkhitaryan - and are ready to make a record breaking bid for Pierre-Emerick Auba

Watford name Gracia as manager after sacking Silva

Watford appointed Spaniard Javi Gracia as manager on Sunday, hours after sacking Marco Silva and blaming a rival Premier

Mirror, mirror on the phone, am I still the fairest of them all? - asks bloodied Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo took his obsession with his image to new heights as he examined his bloodied face on the mobile phone

Southampton draw with Spurs, stay in bottom three

Southampton were left in the Premier League’s bottom three after losing an early lead to draw 1-1 at home to fifth-place

Ronaldo left bloodied as Real Madrid hit back at crisis talk with Deportivo hammering

Ronaldo scored twice but had to leave the pitch with his face covered in blood

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • Arnold Origi’s transfer to English Premier League team takes a new twist

    Fri 19th Jan 2018

  • Man City boss Guardiola congratulates Sanchez on Manchester United move

    Fri 19th Jan 2018

  • The day Harambee Stars police-marked President Weah

    Sat 20th Jan 2018

  • Spokesman: Pele is resting, not suffering exhaustion

    Sat 20th Jan 2018

  • Signs we have scored an own goal

    Sat 20th Jan 2018

  • Football: Action as Coast Chapa Dimba ends

    Sat 20th Jan 2018

  • Gor Mahia shake off holiday rust: K’ogalo tune up form ahead of Africa Club Championships

    Sat 20th Jan 2018

  • Premier League: Hazard stars as Chelsea ease to a 4-0 victory at Brighton

    Sat 20th Jan 2018

  • View the Latest Premier League table

    Sat 20th Jan 2018

  • No Sanchez? No problem as Arsenal rout Palace

    Sat 20th Jan 2018

    • Sport Videos
    Scoreline: Chapa Dimba in Mombasa
    Scoreline: Gor ready to change stats
    8 Teams face off at the Chapa Dimba semis in Coast
    Gor Mahia welcomes 12 times Ugandan champions KCCA at Afraha Stadium for a friendly match