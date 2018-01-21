Watford sack manager Silva, blames premier league team for their poor results

By AFP Sunday, January 21st 2018 at 15:12
Marco Silva [Photo: Courtesy]

Watford announced on Sunday they had sacked manager Marco Silva, blaming an "unwarranted approach" by Premier League rivals Everton for a downturn in results and loss of focus.

The Portuguese coach was a target for the Merseyside club earlier in the campaign after an excellent start to the season but a run of one win in 11 Premier League matches has cost him his job.

Instead, Everton appointed Sam Allardyce to replace the sacked Ronald Koeman.

"The club is convinced the appointment of Silva was the right one and had it not been for the unwarranted approach by a Premier League rival for his services we would have continued to prosper under his leadership," Watford said in a statement.

"The catalyst for this decision is that unwarranted approach, something which the board believes has seen a significant deterioration in both focus and results to the point where the long-term future of Watford FC has been jeopardised."

The club are 10th in the Premier League table but only five points clear of the relegation places.

"For the security and success of the football club, the board believes it has to make a change," Watford's statement said.

"The club will seek to make a swift appointment and there will be no further comment until that appointment has been made."

Silva, who was in charge at Hull City when they were relegated last season, is the eighth Premier League manager to lose his job this season.

WATFORD MARCO SILVA PREMIER LEAGUE EVERTON SACK
Next Story
Nadal claims Federer ‘favoured’ by playing at night
RELATED STORIES
Friendly: AFC Leopards claw hosts Thika United
Henrikh Mkhitaryan is set to complete a move to Arsenal
Gor Mahia shake off holiday rust: K’ogalo tune up form ahead of Africa Club Championships
LATEST STORIES
Ronaldo left bloodied as Real Madrid hit back at crisis talk with Deportivo hammering

Ronaldo scored twice but had to leave the pitch with his face covered in blood

Sanchez 'arrives at Man Utd training ground'

Alexis Sanchez arrived at Manchester United's training ground

Sanchez, Mkhitaryan set for medicals ahead of swap deal

First photos of Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez at Manchester United

Conte plans to extend unbeaten run against Arsenal on League Cup tie

Antonio Conte's sights turned to next week's League Cup semi-final second leg against Arsenal after bouncing back.

Watford sack manager Silva, blames premier league team for their poor results

Watford announced they had sacked manager Marco Silva, blaming an "unwarranted approach" by Premier League rivals.

Alexis Sanchez on headlines again, this time on sex scandal claims

The media outlet has alleged that the Sanchez had offered to pay for sex, and surprisingly, her alleged tar

More Stories
Ronaldo left bloodied as Real Madrid hit back at crisis talk with Deportivo hammering

Ronaldo scored twice but had to leave the pitch with his face covered in blood

Sanchez 'arrives at Man Utd training ground'

Alexis Sanchez arrived at Manchester United's training ground

Sanchez, Mkhitaryan set for medicals ahead of swap deal

First photos of Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez at Manchester United

Conte plans to extend unbeaten run against Arsenal on League Cup tie

Antonio Conte's sights turned to next week's League Cup semi-final second leg against Arsenal after bouncing back.

Watford sack manager Silva, blames premier league team for their poor results

Watford announced they had sacked manager Marco Silva, blaming an "unwarranted approach" by Premier League rivals.

Nairobi County Queens up for the challenge

Nairobi County Queens have set intentions to become a soccer power house in the future after climbing in the league.

How to make delicious cumin potatoes

This weekend, let’s go vegan and make a simple yet delicious recipe known as Aloo Jeera. 'Aloo' is Hindi for potatoes an

Friendly: AFC Leopards claw hosts Thika United

With a week before the new Kenyan Premier League (KPL) season kicks-off, teams are using this period to gauge their stre

Gor Mahia rout Uganda’s KCCA: K’ Ogalo new signing Humphrey Mieno scores the opener

Coach Kerr is optimistic that 16-time KPL champions would go past group stages in Africa contest.

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • Arnold Origi’s transfer to English Premier League team takes a new twist

    Fri 19th Jan 2018

  • Man City boss Guardiola congratulates Sanchez on Manchester United move

    Fri 19th Jan 2018

  • The day Harambee Stars police-marked President Weah

    Sat 20th Jan 2018

  • Spokesman: Pele is resting, not suffering exhaustion

    Sat 20th Jan 2018

  • Signs we have scored an own goal

    Sat 20th Jan 2018

  • Football: Action as Coast Chapa Dimba ends

    Sat 20th Jan 2018

  • Gor Mahia shake off holiday rust: K’ogalo tune up form ahead of Africa Club Championships

    Sat 20th Jan 2018

  • Premier League: Hazard stars as Chelsea ease to a 4-0 victory at Brighton

    Sat 20th Jan 2018

  • View the Latest Premier League table

    Sat 20th Jan 2018

  • No Sanchez? No problem as Arsenal rout Palace

    Sat 20th Jan 2018

    • Sport Videos
    Scoreline: Chapa Dimba in Mombasa
    Scoreline: Gor ready to change stats
    8 Teams face off at the Chapa Dimba semis in Coast
    Gor Mahia welcomes 12 times Ugandan champions KCCA at Afraha Stadium for a friendly match