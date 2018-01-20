Burnley 0-1 Manchester United: Martial strikes as United await Sanchez arrival

By AFP Saturday, January 20th 2018 at 20:21
 
Anthony Martial’s winner at Turf Moor

Anthony Martial proved the match-winner for Manchester United as Jose Mourinho took time off from his high-profile pursuit of Alexis Sanchez to mastermind a 1-0 victory at Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Frenchman scored in his third consecutive Premier League game for United -- the first time he has accomplished that feat -- on a day when the pending arrival of Sanchez from Arsenal was still very much the centre of conversation.

The Chilean forward is expected to complete that move, with Henrikh Mkhitaryan moving in the opposite direction, this week and he will join a United team still entertaining hopes of catching Manchester City at the top of the league table after this victory.

United took the lead after 54 minutes with a goal that owed everything to Romelu Lukaku's strength and persistence as he won an apparently lost cause in midfield.

Lukaku shrugged aside Phil Bardsley in a challenge and won the chase to the loose ball before delivering a magnificent 30-yard pass for Martial, unmarked in the area, who finished clinically with an unstoppable, 15-yard right-foot strike.

It was the start of a far more entertaining second half than the first had been and the hosts might actually have equalised within two minutes, following a foul on the edge of the United area by Juan Mata on Ashley Barnes.

Johann Berg Gudmundsson delivered a skilful free-kick which clipped the United crossbar on its way over.

Gudmundsson was also in the thick of the action moments later when he met Charlie Taylor's cross with a header which struck defender Chris Smalling and led to unsuccessful appeals for a penalty.

There were half chances for Paul Pogba and Lukaku and the unusual sight of Mourinho literally picking up Jesse Lingard and encouraging him to play on after being fouled by Steven Defour in front of the United bench.

Mourinho's sense of urgency was justified with a dangerous set-piece header from Ben Mee being tipped over by David De Gea.

Defour also set up an opening for Barnes which the forward headed wide while United's wastefulness continued when Lingard dithered and saw an effort blocked by Mee after a swift counter and Martial was denied in the closing minutes by home goalkeeper Nick Pope.

In a first half lacking any real clear-cut chances, the first, and best, had fallen to Burnley with just five minutes gone but James Tarkowski headed down and wide from a free-kick.

It took until the 41st minute for United to seriously threaten when Ashley Young, recalled in place of Luke Shaw, beat Bardsley and advanced into the home area before curling a shot just beyond the far post.

Young's chip into the area found Pogba who lobbed the ball, first-time, over the goal and Pogba sent Martial away for a shot which was well blocked from a promising position.

On the stroke of half-time, Pogba again set up an opening for Martial with the winger this time placing a shot wide of Pope's left-hand post from just inside the area.

ANTHONY MARTIAL MANCHESTER UNITED JOSE MOURINHO
Next Story
No Sanchez? No problem as Arsenal rout Palace
RELATED STORIES
Mourinho confident Sanchez will sign
View the Latest Premier League table
United's Carrick to retire at end of season, take coaching role
LATEST STORIES
Atletico Madrid drop points at home to Girona

Antoine Griezmann's first goal in six league games wasn't enough for Atletico Madrid as they drew 1-1 with Girona on Sat

Mourinho confident Sanchez will sign

Jose Mourinho believes Chilean star Alexis Sanchez will sign for Manchester United, he said on Saturday.

Burnley 0-1 Manchester United: Martial strikes as United await Sanchez arrival

Anthony Martial proved the match-winner for Manchester United as Jose Mourinho took time off from his high-profile pursu

No Sanchez? No problem as Arsenal rout Palace

Arsenal proved they can thrive without Alexis Sanchez as the rampant Gunners scored four times in the first 22 minutes o

View the Latest Premier League table

Current table of Premier League standings

Premier League: Hazard stars as Chelsea ease to a 4-0 victory at Brighton

A sublime performance from Eden Hazard solved Chelsea's recent scoring problems in their first victory this year conjuri

More Stories
Atletico Madrid drop points at home to Girona

Antoine Griezmann's first goal in six league games wasn't enough for Atletico Madrid as they drew 1-1 with Girona on Sat

Mourinho confident Sanchez will sign

Jose Mourinho believes Chilean star Alexis Sanchez will sign for Manchester United, he said on Saturday.

Burnley 0-1 Manchester United: Martial strikes as United await Sanchez arrival

Anthony Martial proved the match-winner for Manchester United as Jose Mourinho took time off from his high-profile pursu

No Sanchez? No problem as Arsenal rout Palace

Arsenal proved they can thrive without Alexis Sanchez as the rampant Gunners scored four times in the first 22 minutes o

View the Latest Premier League table

Current table of Premier League standings

Premier League: Hazard stars as Chelsea ease to a 4-0 victory at Brighton

A sublime performance from Eden Hazard solved Chelsea's recent scoring problems in their first victory this year conjuri

Van Persie negotiates return to Feyenoord after 14 years

Van Persie negotiates return to Feyenoord after 14 years

United's Carrick to retire at end of season, take coaching role

United's Carrick to retire at end of season, take coaching role

Gor Mahia shake off holiday rust: K’ogalo tune up form ahead of Africa Club Championships

16-time KPL champions entertains Uganda’s KCCA at Afraha Stadium this afternoon.

Football: Action as Coast Chapa Dimba ends

Eight teams will battle out as Coast Chapa Dimba na Safaricom tournament comes to an end at Shanzu Teachers Training Col

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • Arnold Origi’s transfer to English Premier League team takes a new twist

    Fri 19th Jan 2018

  • Man City boss Guardiola congratulates Sanchez on Manchester United move

    Fri 19th Jan 2018

  • The day Harambee Stars police-marked President Weah

    Sat 20th Jan 2018

  • Spokesman: Pele is resting, not suffering exhaustion

    Sat 20th Jan 2018

  • Signs we have scored an own goal

    Sat 20th Jan 2018

  • Football: Action as Coast Chapa Dimba ends

    Sat 20th Jan 2018

  • Gor Mahia shake off holiday rust: K’ogalo tune up form ahead of Africa Club Championships

    Sat 20th Jan 2018

  • Premier League: Hazard stars as Chelsea ease to a 4-0 victory at Brighton

    Sat 20th Jan 2018

  • View the Latest Premier League table

    Sat 20th Jan 2018

  • No Sanchez? No problem as Arsenal rout Palace

    Sat 20th Jan 2018

    • Sport Videos
    Scoreline: Gor ready to change stats
    8 Teams face off at the Chapa Dimba semis in Coast
    Gor Mahia welcomes 12 times Ugandan champions KCCA at Afraha Stadium for a friendly match
    25-year-old James Mwaura seeks sponsorship so as to participate in the Red Bull race