Conseslus Kipruto wins Sports Man of the Year award; Hellen Obiri scoops Sports Woman of the year

Conseslus Kipruto has won the Sports Man of the Year award at the 2018 SOYA Awards.
Female athlete Hellen Obiri was also lucky enough to walk away with the Sports Woman of the year award.
Here are the big winners of tonight's SOYA Awards:
SOYA AWARDS WINNERS
SPORTS PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR
Samuel Muchai (Paralympics, Athletics)
SPORTSMAN
1. Conseslus Kipruto (Athletics)
2. Elijah Manangoi (Athletics)
3. Geoffrey Kirui (Athletics)
SPORTS WOMAN
1. Hellen Obiri (Athletics)
2. Faith Chepngetich (Athletics)
3. Edith Kiplagat (Athletics)
SPORTSMAN LIVING WITH DISABILITY
Samuel Muchai (Paralympics, Athletics)
SPORTS WOMAN LIVING WITH DISABILITY
Beryl Wamira (Deaflympics, athletics)
SPORTS TEAM (MEN)
National under 19 Cricket team
SPORTS TEAM (WOMEN)
National Rugby team (Kenya Lionesses)
MOST PROMISING (BOYS)
Aman Gandhi (Cricket)
MOST PROMISING (GIRLS)
Jacqueline Wambui (Athletics)
FEDERATION OF THE YEAR
ATHLETICS KENYA
COACH OF THE YEAR
Jimmy Kamande (Cricket)
MOST OUTSTANDING PLAYER (BOYS)
Emmanuel Ndonga (Swimming)
MOST OUTSTANDING PLAYER (GIRL)
Faith Nyabera (Tennis)
SCHOOL COACH
kikechi Kombo (Muhuri Muchiri)
SCHOOL TEAM (Boys)
1. Muhuri Muchiri (Rugby 7s)
2. Laiser Hill (Rugby 15s)
3. Kisumu Day (Hockey)
SCHOOL TEAM (GIRLS)
Wiyeta Girls Secondary School
Hall of Fame
Stephen Muchoki (Boxing)
Allan Thigo (Football)
COMMUNITY HERO
Rosemary Aluoch "Kadwaro" (Football)