Conseslus Kipruto wins Sports Man of the Year award; Hellen Obiri scoops Sports Woman of the year

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Conseslus Kipruto has won the Sports Man of the Year award at the 2018 SOYA Awards.

Female athlete Hellen Obiri was also lucky enough to walk away with the Sports Woman of the year award.

Here are the big winners of tonight's SOYA Awards:

SOYA AWARDS WINNERS

SPORTS PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR

Samuel Muchai (Paralympics, Athletics)



SPORTSMAN

1. Conseslus Kipruto (Athletics)

2. Elijah Manangoi (Athletics)

3. Geoffrey Kirui (Athletics)



SPORTS WOMAN

1. Hellen Obiri (Athletics)

2. Faith Chepngetich (Athletics)

3. Edith Kiplagat (Athletics)

SPORTSMAN LIVING WITH DISABILITY

Samuel Muchai (Paralympics, Athletics)

SPORTS WOMAN LIVING WITH DISABILITY

Beryl Wamira (Deaflympics, athletics)

SPORTS TEAM (MEN)

National under 19 Cricket team

SPORTS TEAM (WOMEN)

National Rugby team (Kenya Lionesses)

MOST PROMISING (BOYS)

Aman Gandhi (Cricket)

MOST PROMISING (GIRLS)

Jacqueline Wambui (Athletics)

FEDERATION OF THE YEAR

ATHLETICS KENYA

COACH OF THE YEAR

Jimmy Kamande (Cricket)

MOST OUTSTANDING PLAYER (BOYS)

Emmanuel Ndonga (Swimming)

MOST OUTSTANDING PLAYER (GIRL)

Faith Nyabera (Tennis)

SCHOOL COACH

kikechi Kombo (Muhuri Muchiri)

SCHOOL TEAM (Boys)

1. Muhuri Muchiri (Rugby 7s)

2. Laiser Hill (Rugby 15s)

3. Kisumu Day (Hockey)

SCHOOL TEAM (GIRLS)

Wiyeta Girls Secondary School

Hall of Fame

Stephen Muchoki (Boxing)

Allan Thigo (Football)

COMMUNITY HERO

Rosemary Aluoch "Kadwaro" (Football)