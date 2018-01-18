Conseslus Kipruto wins Sports Man of the Year award; Hellen Obiri scoops Sports Woman of the year

By Game Yetu Thursday, January 18th 2018 at 07:49
[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Conseslus Kipruto has won the Sports Man of the Year award at the 2018 SOYA Awards.

Female athlete Hellen Obiri was also lucky enough to walk away with the Sports Woman of the year award.

Here are the big winners of tonight's SOYA Awards:

SOYA AWARDS WINNERS

SPORTS PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR
Samuel Muchai (Paralympics, Athletics)


SPORTSMAN
1. Conseslus Kipruto (Athletics)
2. Elijah Manangoi (Athletics)
3. Geoffrey Kirui (Athletics)


SPORTS WOMAN
1. Hellen Obiri (Athletics)
2. Faith Chepngetich (Athletics)
3. Edith Kiplagat (Athletics)

SPORTSMAN LIVING WITH DISABILITY
Samuel Muchai (Paralympics, Athletics)

SPORTS WOMAN LIVING WITH DISABILITY
 Beryl Wamira (Deaflympics, athletics)

SPORTS TEAM (MEN)
National under 19 Cricket team

SPORTS TEAM (WOMEN)
National Rugby team (Kenya Lionesses)

MOST PROMISING (BOYS)
Aman Gandhi (Cricket)

MOST PROMISING (GIRLS)
Jacqueline Wambui (Athletics)

FEDERATION OF THE YEAR
ATHLETICS KENYA

COACH OF THE YEAR
Jimmy Kamande (Cricket)

MOST OUTSTANDING PLAYER (BOYS)
Emmanuel Ndonga (Swimming)

MOST OUTSTANDING PLAYER (GIRL)
Faith Nyabera (Tennis)

SCHOOL COACH
kikechi Kombo (Muhuri Muchiri)

SCHOOL TEAM (Boys)
1. Muhuri Muchiri (Rugby 7s)
2. Laiser Hill (Rugby 15s)
3. Kisumu Day (Hockey)

SCHOOL TEAM (GIRLS)
Wiyeta Girls Secondary School

Hall of Fame
Stephen Muchoki (Boxing)

Allan Thigo (Football)

COMMUNITY HERO
Rosemary Aluoch "Kadwaro" (Football)

CONSESLUS KIPRUTO SPORTS MAN OF THE YEAR AWARD 2018 SOYA AWARDS
Next Story
Theo Walcott completes £20million Premier League switch after 12-year spell at Arsenal
LATEST STORIES
Wenger labelled referee a ‘disgrace and dishonest,’ FA reveals

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said referee Mike Dean was “a disgrace” and “not honest” following December’s Premier Leag

United star believes catching City possible

Manchester United star believes they can still hunt down leaders City

Chelsea edge Norwich City on penalties as drama surfaces in the extra minutes of the game

Chelsea needed a penalty shoot-out before finally killing off Norwich after a 1-1 draw in Wednesday's FA Cup third round

Sofapaka gets lifeline from Betika

Sofapaka gets lifeline from Betika

AK: Top stars snub Club Games set for Australia

Top stars snub Club Games set for Australia

Japanese star seeks next Wanyama

Former AC Milan attacking midfielder Honda to launch talent search programme

More Stories
State to fund teams after Sportpesa pull-out

State to fund teams after Sportpesa pull-out

Conseslus Kipruto wins Sports Man of the Year award; Hellen Obiri scoops Sports Woman of the year

Conseslus Kipruto wins Sports Man of the Year award at the 2018 SOYA Awards as Hellen Obiri scoops Sports Woman of the y

Mother kills two children while her husband was out watching Football

A mum murdered her children before throwing herself off a bridge

Crazy French referee kicks and sends off Nantes player in PSG win

Bizarre incident clouded the Ligue 1 match when French referee Tony Chapron responded to an accidental push by a player

Polo: Hiromi Nzomo voted most valuable player as tournament concludes at Jamhuri Park

Samurai put Royal Salute to the sword: Hiromi Nzomo voted most valuable player as tournament concludes at Jamhuri Park

FIFA condemns Spartak Moscow's ‘chocolate’ racist tweet

FIFA has condemned a racially-charged tweet by Russian champions Spartak Moscow which again spotlighted concerns.

major changes in school sports calendar of events

major changes in school sports calendar of events

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • Wanyama reveals dark days of his career

    Mon 15th Jan 2018

  • Reports: No.7 shirt will be taken by Sanchez at Old Trafford

    Mon 15th Jan 2018

  • Kenyan Premier League: Bandari recruits Rwandese goalie, Ochomo back

    Tue 16th Jan 2018

  • Latest EPL Table 2017-18: Premier League standings

    Tue 16th Jan 2018

  • Mourinho 'relaxed' about Sanchez joining United

    Tue 16th Jan 2018

  • Arsenal's Walcott set for Everton medical

    Tue 16th Jan 2018

  • AK names squad for World Half Marathon and Club Games

    Wed 17th Jan 2018

  • Arsenal News: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang transfer hint

    Wed 17th Jan 2018

  • Sanchez transfer 'hinges on Mkhitaryan deal', says agent

    Wed 17th Jan 2018

  • Pogba laying the foundations for Sanchez at United

    Wed 17th Jan 2018

    • Sport Videos
    KRFU contemplate revoking national sevens players contracts after main sponsor Sportpesa pulled out
    Telkom Women Hockey Team has their eyes set of the African Club Championships in Ghana
    Kenya U19 Cricket team loses its second game against New Zealand
    Kakamega high school's Green Commandos eyes a successful season as it gears up for a start in NSL