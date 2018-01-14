English Premier League standings after Liverpool end Man City's unbeaten run

By Game Yetu Sunday, January 14th 2018 at 21:17

LIVERPOOL CHELSEA FANS MANCHESTER CITY
Next Story
Bournemouth come from behind to beat lacklustre Arsenal
RELATED STORIES
Liverpool end Man City's unbeaten Premier League run
Liverpool vs Manchester City, probable line up and likely results
City on a history path amid ‘red-flaring’ Liverpool threat
LATEST STORIES
NOCK: Governance key to success, says Tergat

The National Olympic of Kenya president Paul Tergat has underscored the importance of good governance in improving sport

Cricket: Coach Kamande takes positives from U19 World Cup spanking

After 16-year absence from world stage, Kenya finds going tough against giants South Africa.

Boxing: Joshua faces Parker in heavyweight unification bout in March

Britain's Anthony Joshua will put his perfect 20-fight, 20-knock-out record on the line when he takes on New Zealand's J

Sanchez 'half in, half out' of Arsenal, says Wenger

Alexis Sanchez is “half in, half out” of Arsenal, manager Arsene Wenger said after the Chilean, widely tipped to leave t

Liverpool end Man City's unbeaten Premier League run

Liverpool condemned Manchester City to their first Premier League defeat of the season on Sunday in a remarkable match a

Premier League standings after Liverpool end Man City's unbeaten run

Latest Premier League standings for the 2017-2018

More Stories
Sanchez 'half in, half out' of Arsenal, says Wenger

Alexis Sanchez is “half in, half out” of Arsenal, manager Arsene Wenger said after the Chilean, widely tipped to leave t

Liverpool end Man City's unbeaten Premier League run

Liverpool condemned Manchester City to their first Premier League defeat of the season on Sunday in a remarkable match a

Premier League standings after Liverpool end Man City's unbeaten run

Latest Premier League standings for the 2017-2018

Bournemouth come from behind to beat lacklustre Arsenal

Bournemouth visit West Ham next, Arsenal host Crystal Palace

Liverpool vs Manchester City, probable line up and likely results

Manchester City will be locking horns with Liverpool at Anfield as they aim at recording their 21st win in the premier

Only one thing is keeping Arsene Wenger at Arsenal - and it's not his ability to win the title

Wenger has come under fire for the 'downfall' of the club, which has seen them fail to play in Champions League.

City on a history path amid ‘red-flaring’ Liverpool threat

Pep Guardiola has urged Manchester City to underline intention to make history this season when they face Liverpool

Pasta served with oregano is heavenly delicious!

Pasta served with a sauce that has oregano is usually heavenly delicious! A simple and surefire way to boil pasta is to

Kane to break all English goal records, says Pochettino

Kane is on course to break all the goalscoring records in top-flight English football after setting his latest landmark

Former Kariobangi player swam with sharks in KPL before making Premier Soccer League move

The meteoric rise of former Kariobangi Sharks FC striker, Masoud Juma, ranks as one of the biggest success stories in Ke

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • Kenyan defender David ‘Cheche’ Ochieng joins Swedish side IF Brommapojkarna

    Fri 12th Jan 2018

  • World's oldest footballer extends contract

    Fri 12th Jan 2018

  • The winner of $450m Mega Millions jackpot identified as 20-year-old man

    Sat 13th Jan 2018

  • Conte refuses to rule out Chelsea exit at end of the season

    Sat 13th Jan 2018

  • Chelsea back investigation into racism allegations against two former coaches

    Sat 13th Jan 2018

  • Women football: Falcons ready for top league

    Sat 13th Jan 2018

  • Olunga nets history with La Liga hat trick

    Sat 13th Jan 2018

  • Olunga thrills Spanish league with hat-trick

    Sun 14th Jan 2018

  • Real Madrid crisis deepens with home defeat to Villarreal

    Sat 13th Jan 2018

  • Conte frustrated as 10-man Leicester hold Chelsea

    Sat 13th Jan 2018

    • Sport Videos
    Scoreline: Police cross country
    Geofrey Kamoror na Stacey Thiwa waibuka washindi wa mbio za nyika idara ya polisi
    Scoreline: Michael Modoya awarded as the most valuable player
    Kenyans shine at the Eastern Africa Junior Tennis Championships in Nairobi